Following the dismissal of Janell Crayton Del Rosario, Bethune-Cookman has identified the next leader of the women's basketball program. The Wildcats have hired Demetria Frank as the eighth women's basketball coach in the program's history.

Frank spoke about her excitement to join the program in a statement.

“I am beyond excited and truly humbled to be coming back home as Head Women's Basketball Coach at Bethune-Cookman University,” Frank said. “Bethune-Cookman is a special place, and those words have never meant more to me than they do right now. I look forward to building a program that produces outstanding student-athletes who truly embody our mission of entering to learn and departing to serve. Hail Wildcats!”

“This is an exciting day for Bethune-Cookman Athletics,” Reggie Theus said in the statement. “We are thrilled to welcome back one of our most accomplished alumni to lead our women's basketball program into a new era. Demetria Frank aligns with our mindset and goal of building a Championship Culture, bringing with her a true love for our program and our university. Her growth in her time away from campus made her an easy choice to lead our women's basketball program back to the success she enjoyed as both a player and a coach.”

Frank is an alumna of Bethune-Cookman, playing basketball from the institution from 2007-2012. She's one of the best women's basketball players in the school's history, finishing as the program's all-time leading scorer with 1,567 points. She looks to revitalize the team after a 7-26 season in 2025-2026.