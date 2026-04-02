The Toronto Blue Jays concluded a series with the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday. The reigning American League champions sent Kevin Gausman to the mound, hoping he could close out a win. Unfortunately, manager John Schneider watched as his team blew an incredible effort from his starting pitcher.

Gausman was dominant in his second start of the young season. He pitched six innings, allowing just two hits. He struck out 10 would-be Colorado batters to set his team up for a win. However, the Blue Jays offense mustered just one run. And the Rockies were able to come back to win this contest in 10 innings by the score of 2-1.

“Feel like we've done that to Kev for a while. When you get a starting performance like that, you want to win. There's going to be times where this happens. There's gonna be times where you break a game open,” Schneider said of his team's effort on Wednesday, via The Athletic's Mitch Bannon.

This result nearly happened in Gausman's first start of the year, as well. Against the Athletics, the Blue Jays hurler went six innings, allowing one hit and striking out 11 hitters. However, he received a no-decision after the A's tied the game in the ninth. Toronto eventually walked that game off, though, to salvage the win.

The Blue Jays are hoping to make it back to the World Series after last year's heartbreaker. If Gausman can maintain this sort of form throughout the season, Toronto certainly has a chance. It will be worth watching to see if his teammates can support him better in-game as the season rolls along.