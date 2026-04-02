Bam Adebayo may want to monitor the game between the Denver Nuggets and the Utah Jazz on Wednesday because Jamal Murray is already going off.

The Nuggets visited the Jazz at Delta Center, looking to notch their seventh straight win. Murray did not waste time telling everyone that they are not messing around.

He scored nine straight points, all from three-point range, in the first minute of the game.

Jamal Murray opens up with 9 points… …IN THE FIRST MINUTE 🔥pic.twitter.com/UONz73Onyj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 2, 2026

His early scoring barrage instantly wowed fans on social media. Another 80-point game, perhaps?

“This looks insane. Jamal Murray nine Points in one minute!” said @HoopVillain_.

“Go get the kids. Jamal Murray just scored the first nine points of the game on 3/3 from three,” added @RyanGreeneDNVR.

“Jamal Murray might now be a (Los Angeles) Lakers merchant. He got the first nine points for Denver! (Nikola) Jokic chain snatched for the best player on the team,” posted @TheApple69178.

“Jamal Murray. The first nine points. 50 ball?” asked @nuggetsfan9717.

“Jamal Murray is unstoppable today. #MileHighBasketball,” commented @nuggetsdubyeah.

Oh, for good measure, he also swished it from half-court to end the first quarter.

It has been that kind of night for the All-Star guard.

Murray is notorious for eye-popping scoring streaks, and he may drop another historic performance against the Jazz. Last month, he exploded for 45 points against Utah, earning heavy praise from Denver coach David Adelman.

Adelman once described Murray as “above average,” a dig at those who underappreciate the talent of the prolific playmaker.

As of writing, Denver is leading Utah by double digits in the second quarter.