Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara pitched his heart out on Wednesday afternoon, leading the charge to help his side defeat the Chicago White Sox 10-0. Alcantara threw a complete-game shutout in just 93 pitches, the first complete game of the MLB season and the 13th of his career.

The outing also was his second career “Maddux,” a complete-game shutout on fewer than 100 pitches, named after Hall of Famer Greg Maddux, and his fifth career shutout.

Alcantara was the picture of efficiency, going nine innings while giving up just three singles, no runs, no walks, and striking out seven. After hitting one batter in the third inning, he retired 16 consecutive hitters before allowing a two-out single in the eighth. He entered the ninth inning with only 84 pitches, aided by a five-pitch eighth inning.

The 2022 Cy Young Award winner has now opened the season with 16 innings pitched, allowing just one unearned run on seven hits while striking out 12 and walking two. He has not surrendered an earned run through his first two starts and carries a 15-inning scoreless streak after also baffling the Colorado Rockies on Opening Day.

Offensively, Miami provided early and consistent support. Liam Hicks led the lineup with a home run, two singles, and four RBIs, bringing his MLB-leading figure to 12 through five games, surpassing the franchise record of 10 set in 2014. Otto Lopez hit a home run, while Graham Pauley contributed two doubles. The Marlins scored four runs in the first inning and went on to score six more over the next seven innings.

Chicago starter Shane Smith was out of sorts, allowing eight runs on seven hits in three innings. Across his first two starts, he has conceded 12 runs and 15 hits in just 4 2/3 innings.

Alcantara's return to form helped Miami conclude a 5-1 homestand, giving the team its best start since 2020.