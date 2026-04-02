Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo have known each other for years, playing in the same youth leagues growing up. But even though they continue to trek different paths in the NBA, Adebayo and Tatum have always supported each other.

On Wednesday, the Celtics beat the Heat, 147-129, with Jayson Tatum tallying a triple-double of 25 points, 18 rebounds, and 11 assists.

In the postgame conference, Adebayo could not help but sneak in a little joke about Tatum, as shown in the video posted by ClutchPoints' Zachary Weinberger.

“I can tell he's still out of shape,” said Adebayo.

He, however, quickly turned serious when discussing Tatum's resolve to return ahead of schedule from an Achilles injury.

“We've known each other since I was like 12, so you see what he's gone through, and obviously, checking up on him through the rehabilitation phase and the down days that he's had, you're proud of pushing through it and putting yourself out there this season, still finding ways, still trying to impact winning,” added Adebayo.

“You tip your hat off to somebody who's been through that and still trying to play.”

Bam Adebayo speaks on Jayson Tatum and how he looks since his return: “I can tell he's still out of shape…We've known each other since was like 12, so you see what he's gone through, and obviously checking up on him through the rehab phase.” (via @ZachWeinberger) pic.twitter.com/GwuvfPChYC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 2, 2026

Adebayo had 29 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

The 28-year-old Tatum, who was previously unsure whether he could return this season, has been nothing but admirable with his desire to help the Celtics.

Boston scored a team-record 53 points in the first quarter against the Heat, tying the second-highest in an opening period in league history.

Tatum has always been proud of his work ethic, even when he was still a kid, and now, he is benefiting from it.