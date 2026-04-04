The Detroit Pistons visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. Paul George is on the injury report alongside Tyrese Maxey, with one player available and the other listed as probable. George is dealing with a left knee injury, while his teammate has a strained tendon in his right finger. Maxey played in his 65th game of the season. Here's everything we know about Paul George and Tyrese Maxey's respective injury and their playing status versus the Pistons.

Paul George, Tyrese Maxey injury status vs. Pistons

Given that Paul George is probable and Tyrese Maxey is listed as available on the injury report, the assumption is that both will suit up against the Pistons. The 76ers' playoff implications are on the line, as their 43-34 record ties them with the Raptors for the sixth-best record in the Eastern Conference standings.

With only five games remaining, three of which are against playoff-contending teams, in the regular season, every game matters for the 76ers, jockeying for playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference standings. As for whether Paul George or Tyrese Maxey is playing tonight against the Pistons, the answer is yes.

76ers injury report

Johni Broome — Out — Right knee; surgery recovery

Joel Embiid — Out — Right oblique; injury management; illness

Paul George — Probable — Left knee; injury management

Tyrese Maxey — Available — Right finger; tendon strain; splint

Pistons injury report

Cade Cunningham — Out — Left lung; pneumothorax

Jalen Duren — Questionable — Illness

Tobias Harris — Questionable — Left knee; contusion

Marcus Sasser — Available — Right hip; strain

Isaiah Stewart — Out — Left calf; strain