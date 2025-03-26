Before Wednesday’s matchup against the Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens revealed his expectations for the Celtics’ new $6.1 billion owner Bill Chisholm. Stevens didn’t hold back on how he wanted things to go between him and Chisholm, per Masslive.com’s Souichi Terada.

“My only thing is just asking to be kept in the loop on everything I need to know from the standpoint of making decisions here and now and moving forward,” Stevens said. “As we get to spend more time with Bill, with Wyc and Bill, then we’ll have more clarity on how we are going to do things.

“But really, every indication is it’s pretty much business as usual, so I’m excited about that. But again, you spend a lot of money on these things, so you have every right to come in and put your stamp on it however you want. So I’m looking forward to working with him,” Stevens concluded.

Stevens is looking forward to seeing how Chisholm will personify his newfound role.

“Everybody’s got to just be themselves, right, and bring their own authenticity to it,” Stevens said. “When you buy a team and when you are invested like that, then he’s gonna bring great ideas. We’ll operate and execute plans that ultimately he wants to. I’ve been really impressed with how committed he seems to be to learning more about how we’ve done things, both the business side and the basketball side.

“And also the idea that I think he recognizes that we’ve got a good thing going. For me, the most important thing in this whole transition is just the people that I work with feel comfortable. I think that clearly from every indication of every conversation I’ve had with Bill, I do, and I think everybody should,” Stevens concluded.

Celtics’ new owner Bill Chisholm breaks silence on $6.1 billion sale

As the news of the Celtics’ new primary owner Bill Chisholm broke, fans, and Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, were getting to know the lifelong fan. Chisholm made his first public comments since the purchase, per Business Wire.

“Growing up on the North Shore and attending college in New England, I have been a die-hard Celtics fan my entire life,” Chisholm said. “I understand how important the Celtics are to the city of Boston – the role the team plays in the community is different than any other city in the country. I also understand that there is a responsibility as a leader of the organization to the people of Boston, and I am up for this challenge.”

The Celtics will continue their road trip against the Suns on Wednesday.