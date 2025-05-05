ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Knicks and Boston Celtics clash in the second round of the playoffs. Game one is Monday night. It's time to continue our NBA Playoffs odds series with a Knicks-Celtics prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Knicks-Celtics NBA Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Playoffs Odds: Knicks-Celtics Game 1 Odds

New York Knicks: +9 (-110)

Moneyline: +300

Boston Celtics: -9 (-110)

Moneyline: -375

Over: 212.5 (-110)

Under: 212.5 (-110)

How To Watch Knicks vs. Celtics NBA Playoffs 2025

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: TNT

Why the Knicks Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Knicks played a tough first round series against the Detroit Pistons. They were able to win the series in six games thanks to Jalen Brunson. In those six games, Brunson averaged 31.5 points per game, 8.2 assists per game, and he took 24.8 shots per game. The Villanova alum is the reason for the Knicks making it this far, and they will need him to keep up the good work against the Celtics. In four games against Boston this season, he averaged 26.8 points per game on 52.8 percent shooting. If he can have another good game, the Knicks will be able to take game one on the road.

New York held Detroit to 106.7 points per game in the first round. They were excellent in their perimeter defense, as well. That is going to be extremely important in this series. The Celtics want to beat teams from the outside, and they will take three after three, even if the shots are not falling. More times than not, the shots fall. If the Knicks can find a way to make Boston go cold from deep, they will be able to win this game.

Why the Celtics Will Cover the Spread/Win

Boston handled round one against the Orlando Magic pretty easily. They were especially dominant on the defensive end of the court. In the five games played, the Celtics held the Magic to just 93.6 points per game. They were also able to hold Orlando to 42.2 percent from the floor and 26.3 percent from deep. They were one of the best defensive teams in the NBA during the regular season, so it is not a surprise they got even better in the playoffs. If the Celtics can keep up their defensive presence, they will win game one.

The Celtics dominated the Knicks in the regular season. They won all four games, and only one of the wins came by less than 10 points. In the four games, New York was held to just 108.8 points per game, and 46.9 percent from the floor. Boston, on the other hand, scored 125.0 points per game on 50.0 percent shooting. With that kind of dominance against the Knicks in the regular season, it is reasonable to expect the same thing to happen in the playoffs.

Final Knicks-Celtics Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a close game. It is the playoffs, so everyone is going to elevate their game. New York is going to play much harder defensively, the Celtics will continue to do what they do best, and these two rivals will have a physical series. I do think game one will go to the Celtics, but I will take the Knicks to cover the spread and keep it close.

Final Knicks-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Knicks +9 (-110)