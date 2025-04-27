The Orlando Magic are aiming to even their first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics on Sunday night, and the growing physicality between the two teams has taken center stage.

Ahead of Game 4, Magic guard Cole Anthony responded to recent comments made by Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, who voiced frustration following Boston’s Game 3 loss. Anthony, speaking after Saturday’s shootaround, dismissed the complaints and embraced the tone of the series.

“I’mma keep it a buck gang, I don’t even really care,” Anthony told Sports Illustrated’s Mason Williams. “We’re all here to hoop.”

Anthony continued by emphasizing the physical nature of playoff basketball.

“Love it. We don’t play a non-contact game. We play a physical game,” Anthony said. “So, it’s a contact sport. You’ve got to be ready to get touched.”

Brown had expressed concerns about the escalating intensity after the Celtics' narrow 95-93 defeat in Game 3. Last year’s Finals MVP questioned whether the games were beginning to move beyond the boundaries of typical basketball.

“I don't know. There might be a fight break out or something,” Brown said postgame. “It’s starting to feel like it's not even basketball, and the refs is not controlling the environment… If they want to fight it out, we can do that.”

Magic embrace physical playoff style as Celtics try to reclaim control in Game 4

The physicality has become a defining characteristic of the series. In Game 1, Celtics star Jayson Tatum suffered a right wrist bone bruise following a flagrant foul by Magic guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. In Game 2, Kristaps Porzingis sustained a head injury that required five stitches after taking an elbow. During Game 3, Brown dislocated his left index finger following a flagrant foul committed by Anthony.

Despite the mounting injuries, the Magic have leaned into the physical nature of the playoffs. Second-year guard Anthony Black, who provided a key spark off the bench in Game 3, echoed Anthony’s sentiment regarding the team's approach. Black finished with nine points, two rebounds, and two steals while recording a team-high +16 plus-minus.

“This is how we've played all year,” Black said. “We like to touch people on defense, we're into the ball, we pick up. That's just the style of basketball we play.”

“This is how we've played all year,” #Magic guard Anthony Black said about the physicality of the series vs. Boston. “We like to touch people on defense, we're into the ball, we pick up. That's just the style of basketball we play.” pic.twitter.com/Xg8XMRMMP5 — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) April 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Orlando will attempt to build on its momentum when it hosts Game 4 on Sunday at 7:00 p.m. ET on TNT. A victory would even the series at 2-2 before the teams return to Boston for Game 5 on Tuesday night.

The Celtics, meanwhile, will look to withstand Orlando’s physical pressure and reclaim control of the series. Boston has not won a game at the Magic’s KIA Center since October 22, 2022, a streak it hopes to end with a critical road win.