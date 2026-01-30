The Sacramento Kings visit the Boston Celtics on Friday night. Jaylen Brown is on the injury report alongside Neemias Queta Davis, with one player considered doubtful, and the other is listed as probable. Amidst talks about All-Star Jayson Tatum putting his return on hold, Brown is dealing with left hamstring and right knee contusions, while Queta is dealing with an illness. Here's everything we know about Jaylen Brown's injury and his playing status vs. the Kings.

Jaylen Brown injury status vs. Kings

Jaylen Brown is doubtful on the injury report. He will most likely sit out of Friday's matchup against the Kings. Neemias Queta is listed as probable. Fans can expect to see him in uniform for the Celtics' game on the road.

Brown is considered to be an MVP candidate for the Celtics this season, averaging a career-high 29.4 points on 48.3% shooting, 6.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.0 steals per game. Brown scored 21 points against the Atlanta Hawks, which came in a 117-106 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Both matchups were at home at TD Garden as the start to a four-game home stand that continues against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, and the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.

While the Celtics have dropped three of their last six games, including two by four or less points, they're now tied with the New York Knicks for the second-best record (29-18) in the Eastern Conference. Plus, the Toronto Raptors aren't far behind, trailing in third by 1.0 game.

However, when it comes to the question of if Jaylen Brown is playing tonight vs. the Kings, the answer is most likely no.

Celtics injury report

Jaylen Brown — Doubtful — Left hamstring; tightness and right knee contusion

Neemias Queta — Probable — Illness

Jayson Tatum — Out — Right Achilles repair