The Boston Celtics entered the 2025-26 NBA season without the highest of expectations. That is because they are without All-Star Jayson Tatum, who tore his Achilles tendon during the playoffs last season. Without Tatum, veteran guard Jaylen Brown has taken on the alpha role in Boston's offense.

Since the beginning of December, the Celtics have one of the best records in the NBA, with Brown leading the team to a surprising 29-18 record overall. But on Wednesday night, the Celtics were outclassed by the Atlanta Hawks at home, 117-106.

Afterward, Brown didn't pull any punches when assessing his team's performance.

“We just didn't have it tonight,” Brown said, per Celtics reporter Brian Robb.

During the game, he collided with Hawks big man Onyeka Okongwu.

Jaylen Brown on his collision with Onyeka Okongwu: “I know from my own experiences with a fractured face and chipped teeth that shit is a hassle. So, wasn't intentional. I know it’s gonna be a long day at the dentist. Hopefully he has a good recovery.” pic.twitter.com/SVss0gt6sd — Daniel Donabedian (@danield1214) January 29, 2026

“I know from my own experiences with a fractured face and chipped teeth that shit is a hassle. So, wasn't intentional,” Brown said. “I know it’s gonna be a long day at the dentist. Hopefully, he has a good recovery.”

Article Continues Below

On its face, the Celtics did not play too poorly. They dominated the glass against Atlanta, out-rebounding the Hawks 51-38. Boston was also solid at the charity stripe, hitting 81% of their free throws.

But the team struggled moving the ball effectively, notching only 21 assists on 42 shot attempts. They also turned the ball over 16 times in the loss.

But it was the defensive end where the biggest problems persisted. Boston allowed 38 points in the first quarter, digging itself a 20-point hole. Atlanta knocked down 43% of its shots from downtown, going 18-of-42. They had 29 assists on 45 made baskets.

In the loss, Brown offered one of the few bright spots. He finished with a team-high 21 points on 9-of-20 from the floor, to go with seven rebounds, three assists, and a block. For the season, the All-Star guard is having a career year.

Brown is averaging 29.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.