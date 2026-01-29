BOSTON — As the NBA All-Star break nears, the chatter surrounding the potential return of Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum — who suffered a devastating Achilles rupture in May — grows louder and louder.

Will he come back this regular season? Can he return in the playoffs? Should he return and risk further injury?

No matter what the answers are to these frequently debated questions, Celtics sharpshooter Sam Hauser wants Tatum to know that he'd love to see the six-time All-Star take the parquet floor again.

“If he is going to return, we'll welcome him with open arms, for sure,” Hauser said in the locker room on Wednesday night following a 117-106 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. “He’s such a great player. Anytime you can have the luxury of adding a player like that to your rotation, it’s pretty exciting.”

Hauser didn't want to place any added pressure on him, though, so he emphasized that the final decision ultimately belongs to Tatum.

“Whatever his timetable is, it's kind of up to him,” Hauser continued. “And we're trying to focus on the everyday and then try to win as many games before he does come back, if he ends up coming back. ”

What has Jayson Tatum said about coming back this season?

So far, the Celtics have picked up plenty of wins in Tatum's absence, as they're 29-18 and in third place in the Eastern Conference a little more than halfway through the 2025-26 season. The recovering superstar has witnessed this from the sidelines, and he recently revealed that Boston's current chemistry has made him ponder how his return may impact the team, via “The Pivot Podcast.”

“That’s something I contemplate every day,” Tatum replied when asked about his fit with the new-look Celtics. “If or when I do come back this season, they will have played 50 some-odd games without me, so they have an identity this year or things that they’ve felt have clicked for them. And it’s been successful.”

Tatum has been committed to his recovery since the day he was hurt, going under the knife in New York City less than 24 hours after his traumatic injury. This level of dedication has led many to believe that he would surely come back late into the regular season.

However, Tatum admitted that his re-entry is more complicated than that, and he provided a little more insight into his tough decision.

“[They're the] third or second team in the East, up to this point,” Tatum said of the Celtics. “So, there is a thought in my head that's like, how does that work or how does that look with me integrating myself off an injury and 50, 60 games into a season? There could obviously be some challenges and it is a thought, like damn, do I come back or should I wait?”

What's the latest report on Jayson Tatum's return date?

Just a day after these comments, senior NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that Tatum suiting up this season isn't a certainty. Haynes didn't specify what exactly was causing Tatum to re-evaluate his situation, but the NBA TV contributor said a return was “no longer a forgone conclusion.”

“He was getting close, I was hearing they was getting close, and then league sources informed me that the situation has changed, and now it is up in the air if he's going to return or not,” Haynes announced.

Previously, Haynes reported that Tatum was preparing to return earlier than many thought possible, aiming to don the green and white again during the 2025-26 campaign. What shifted is unclear, yet Tatum's current strength level, his confidence in his ability to immediately produce, and the possibility of re-injury could all be potential factors in his thought process.

While Boston has shattered preseason expectations, which were largely low due to Tatum's absence, it has struggled a bit to start 2026. The Celtics are 5-5 in their last 10 games and have the Toronto Raptors and red-hot Cleveland Cavaliers right behind them in the East.

The Celtics have proven they can still win without being fully healthy, but just how far they can go remains to be seen. As it stands, the Green Team probably wouldn't be favored in a playoff series against the East elite, including the first-place Detroit Pistons and second-place New York Knicks.

Regardless of Boston's status as a championship contender and when Tatum is able to play again, the Celtics look forward to the highly-anticipated homecoming of their franchise cornerstone.

“If that's the case, we can't wait,” Hauser said of Tatum maybe returning this season.