In any sport, one of the best things to see from athletes is them going to play for their hometown. In the NBA, one of those moments is seeing LeBron James get drafted to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and then coming back later in his career to win them their first championship. Recently, Jaylen Brown was asked about playing for his hometown team, the Atlanta Hawks.

“I would love to see you play for the hometown,” radio personality Big Tigger said to Brown on V-103.

“I feel you. I think my grandma would too,” Brown said.

Brown noted that his grandmother had talked to him about potentially playing for the Hawks in the future.

“Yeah, but you never know. We’ll see,” Brown said.

It may be fun to see Brown play for the Hawks one day, but he is still in the middle of a big contract with the Boston Celtics, and it's hard to see a team trading for a number that large. At the same time, he doesn't have to particularly play for the Hawks while he's in his prime, it could be when he's set to get another contract.

Regardless, Brown is probably not worried about playing for any other team right now than the Celtics, and he'll be the leader on the team this season with Jayson Tatum still recovering from his Achilles injury.

Jaylen Brown will have to lead Celtics this season

After Tatum went down with the Achilles injury, the future of the Celtics was put in the spotlight, and they made some big moves throughout the offseason. The traded Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, two key players that they had brought in to help them win the championship two seasons ago. Those moves were made for financial reasons and to avoid the second apron.

Now, with Tatum possibly out for the entire upcoming season, it will be up to Brown and Derrick White to lead the the Celtics. They were able to acquire Anfernee Simons in the Holiday trade, but it still seems like they're open to moving him again. If he stays with the Celtics, Simons could be another key scorer for the team.

This won't be the same dominant team that they've been for the past few years, and it will be interesting to see where they stack up in the Eastern Conference with what they currently have.