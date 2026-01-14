Boston Celtics superstar forward Jaylen Brown is hardly surprised by the fine the NBA slapped on him after he criticized officials following a game against the San Antonio Spurs at TD Garden in Boston last Saturday.

Brown, who was fined $35,000 for his comments, went off on what he deemed was inconsistent officiating and even said that he would “accept the fine at this point.”

On Wednesday, the four-time NBA All-Star spoke about the financial consequences of his tirade.

“Ask, and you shall receive … Something had to be said. As a team, we get to the free-throw line the least in the league. Just protecting my guys and myself,” Brown said, via Celtics on CLNS.

The 29-year-0ld Brown seemingly lamented the disparity in foul calls between his Celtics and the Spurs. While Boston was called for 18 fouls, San Antonio got whistled for only 13. The Celtics also only had four attempts from the free-throw line, a far cry from what the Spurs did, as Victor Wembanyama and company went 10-for-44 from the charity stripe.

Brown's fine is nothing but a drop in the bucket for the former NBA Finals Most Valuable Player, who signed a five-year, $285.39 million extension with Boston in 2024. His latest fine was his first since getting hit with a $2,000 punishment for a technical foul called on him during a game against the Miami Heat in December.

Moreover, it is the biggest fine he's received so far in his NBA career. It surpasses the $25,000 penalty the league punished him for a throat slash gesture toward Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart in 2024.