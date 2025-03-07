BOSTON — Boston Celtics guard Derrick White somehow has an unfortunate and auspicious dental history. During a showdown with the rival Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night, White lost four front teeth, which were previously dislodged in Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Finals. The C's won that game back in June to capture their 18th title in franchise history.

White's second dental accident — this time stemming from a second-quarter collision with 76ers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. — also came in a win, as the Celtics flattened their Eastern Conference foe, 123-105. Nobody knows if this is truly a sign of good things to come for the Green Team, but they're now 45-18 overall and 8-2 in their last 10 games.

It looks like poor Derrick White just lost another tooth

Good luck or not, Celtics star Jayson Tatum felt sorry for his teammate. He felt surprised, too, not expecting White's triumphant return in the second half, who finished with 12 points, six assists, and three rebounds despite the dental dilemma.

“[I had to] start checking my sh** and make sure I was good,” Tatum joked when asked about his reaction to White's injury. “Just hate to see somebody deal with the same thing over and over again. I was surprised he came back. But [he's a] competitor, hates not to play.”

Jayson Tatum joked about his own teeth after Derrick White had a dental accident vs. the Sixers 🦷 "Had to check my sh** and make sure I was good." He then raved about White's competitiveness and how he was impressed he came back in the game.

All six of White's assists came in the second half and he posted a plus-minus rating of plus-seven, tying Celtics center Luke Kornet's rating for the highest on the team in that span. Although White had every right to rest, especially since he dropped a career-high 41 points less than 24 hours before in a double-digit victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, he refused to sit out. In fact, he had his teeth glued back in and shielded by a mouthguard to ensure he could take the court again.

“[He] always wants to be out there,” Tatum said. “So I'm glad he's doing alright.”

Derrick White lost his teeth in the 1st half, had them GLUED back in, covered them with a mouth guard, and returned for the 2nd half.

White's durability is well-known around the NBA. The 2024 NBA champion missed just nine games last regular season, and he's only sat out for three matchups during the 2024-25 campaign. Boston went 1-2 in those outings, showing how vital the 2024 gold medalist is to the Celtics' success. His availability was certainly welcomed on Thursday since fellow starters Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jrue Holiday were all sidelined.

With less than 20 games remaining in the regular season, White is averaging a career-high 16.7 points per outing while shooting 45% from the floor and 39.6% from deep. On the defensive end, he averages a block per gam,e and only 29 players across the league have more total blocks. Every one of those guys is taller than White as well, who stands at 6-foot-4 yet still manages to hound opposing offenses.

Derrick White blocks All-time instincts and reflexes

The Celtics will need White's two-way abilities on Saturday when they square off with the red-hot Los Angeles Lakers. L.A. has won eight consecutive games, enough for the longest active winning streak in the Western Conference.

The Lakers even handed the Celtics their largest defeat of the season in late January, and that was still two weeks before L.A. rocked the NBA world by trading for five-time All-Star Luka Doncic. The C's will attempt to exact some revenge on the new-look Lakers in Beantown and disrupt their rival's winning ways—ideally without any teeth being knocked out in the process.