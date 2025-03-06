The Boston Celtics (44-18) will host the Philadelphia 76ers (21-40) on Thursday night as part of their seven-game homestand. Ahead of the 7:30 p.m. ET tip-off, the Celtics have listed Jaylen Brown as out with right knee posterior impingement, while Jayson Tatum is questionable with right shoulder impingement.

Brown last played in Boston’s 128-118 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. He recorded 18 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, and one steal in the win. The game was highlighted by standout performances from Derrick White and Payton Pritchard, who combined for 84 points. White scored 41 points, while Pritchard added 43, marking the first time in franchise history that two Celtics teammates each scored at least 40 points in the same game. They also combined for 19 made three-pointers, with Pritchard hitting 10 and White converting nine.

Tatum’s most recent appearance came in Boston’s 110-103 win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. He struggled from the field, shooting 4-for-15, but finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists.

Celtics injury report

Boston enters Thursday’s matchup with a lengthy injury report. In addition to Brown and Tatum, Jrue Holiday has been ruled out with a right hand mallet finger injury. Kristaps Porzingis is also out due to a non-COVID illness, while Al Horford is sidelined with a left big toe sprain. Sam Hauser is listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain.

76ers injury report

Philadelphia is dealing with its own injury concerns. The team has ruled out Kyle Lowry due to right hip injury management, while Justin Edwards is questionable with a left ankle sprain. Paul George has been ruled out with left groin soreness.

Additionally, Tyrese Maxey has been ruled out with a lower back strain. Maxey last played in the 76ers’ 119-102 loss to the Trail Blazers on Monday, finishing with five points, six assists, and one steal in 23 minutes. He struggled from the field, shooting two-for-13. Maxey has had a rough start in March, averaging five points, 8.5 assists, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting just 14.8% from the field on a combined four-for-27 shooting over two games.

With several key players sidelined, the Celtics will look to extend their dominance at home, while the 76ers aim to overcome their injury woes and secure a crucial victory.