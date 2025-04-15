Gilbert Arenas doesn't want Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum to pay attention to the intense criticism would place on him after LeBron James retires.

Arenas uploaded an episode of the Gil's Arena podcast on Monday. He gave a warning to Tatum about how the media will prop him up just to knock him down if he doesn't perform well.

“They [are going to] put him up there just to knock him down… When LeBron [James] is gone and [the media] is done whipping his ass, [Jayson Tatum] is next,” Arenas said.

What's next for Jayson Tatum, Celtics

Jayson Tatum has a lot of recognition as one of the best players in the NBA. That being said, Gilbert Arenas would be right about the pressure and criticism the media would place on the Celtics star if he doesn't perform.

Tatum has performed at a high-level, earning multiple All-NBA honors and All-Star selections. He also played a hue role in leading Boston to the 2024 NBA title, achieving a feat that he has pursued since his career took off.

This season, he continued his form as one of the best in the league. He averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, six assists, and 1.1 steals per game after 72 appearances. He shot 45.2% from the field, including 34.3% from beyond the arc.

His efforts helped Boston finish the regular season with a 61-21 record, taking the second spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They clinched a spot in the playoffs for the 11th consecutive year. The last year they failed to qualify for it was 2014.

The Celtics will await their opponent in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. They face the 7-8 winner between the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks, competing for the seventh seed. Their matchup will take place on April 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET.