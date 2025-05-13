The defending NBA champion Boston Celtics will be without star forward Jayson Tatum in their do-or-die Game 5 matchup against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, but he’s not the only player on the team’s injury report.

The team officially ruled Tatum out after ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the All-NBA forward suffered a torn right Achilles tendon during Game 4 and underwent surgery on Tuesday. His absence is a major blow to Boston’s hopes of extending its second-round playoff series, as the Celtics trail the Knicks 3-1.

With Jayson Tatum out, Celtics list Sam Hauser as probable for Game 5 vs. Knicks

Alongside Tatum, the Celtics also listed forward Sam Hauser as probable with a right ankle sprain on their latest injury report. Hauser has played a limited role in the series, logging just four minutes in Game 1 and missing the last three contests. He did not record any points in his lone appearance against New York, going 0-for-2 from the field.

With Tatum sidelined, Hauser could see increased playing time as the Celtics search for additional scoring and floor spacing in Game 5. Head coach Joe Mazzulla may be forced to lean deeper into his bench to fill the offensive void left by Tatum, who averaged 26.8 points during the regular season and put up 42 points before exiting in Game 4.

Hauser has made six appearances in the postseason so far, averaging 2.7 points and 1.3 rebounds in 13 minutes per game. His most productive outing came in Game 5 of the first-round series against the Orlando Magic, where he posted 10 points and two rebounds while shooting a perfect 4-for-4 from the field, including 2-for-2 from beyond the arc.

During the regular season, Hauser played a consistent role in the rotation, averaging 8.5 points and 3.2 rebounds across 71 games. He shot 45.1% from the field and 41.6% from three-point range in 21.7 minutes per contest.

Game 5 is scheduled for Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. ET at TD Garden, with the Celtics facing elimination and looking to keep their title defense alive without their franchise cornerstone. Tatum’s long-term injury and the short-term status of Hauser add further challenges to Boston’s already difficult postseason outlook.