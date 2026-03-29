Nick Nurse had positive reception towards his players for how they closed out the game in the Philadelphia 76ers' game against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night.

Nurse is going through the third/fourth season of his coaching stint with the 76ers. He looks to get the squad back to solid playoff contention after missing the postseason last year, something they are on pace to pull off this season.

Their win over the Hornets was significant as it keeps them in the mix of qualifying for a top-six spot. Nurse reflected on the win after the game, pointing out the areas Philadelphia prevailed in throughout the night.

“It was super intense. For the most part, when it was really, really tense there in the fourth, I thought we made some very poised decisions. We ran a great out of bounds play to kind of, that was a huge three. We hit great execution. I thought we made a couple mistakes on defense, but they weren't that bad. I think they hit a 3. LaMelo [Ball] hit a bomb on one of them. That wasn't really a mistake; he just hit a bomb, you know? And then we shored that up the rest of the game, and went to another coverage, and they executed it. They executed the defense at the end of game, plays late too. So I thought we showed great composure, and in a in a pretty tense situation,” Nurse said.

"I thought we made some very poised decisions." Nick Nurse commends his team after their pivotal win against the Hornets. | @Kia pic.twitter.com/I2RxQFt5yf — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 29, 2026

How Nick Nurse, 76ers performed against Hornets

Nick Nurse and the 76ers will look forward to fighting for a top-six finish. Beating the up-and-coming Hornets squad was the cherry on top.

Four players scored in double-digits for Philadelphia in the win, including Embiid. He finished with a stat line of 29 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two blocks. Tyrese Maxey came next with 26 points and eight assists, Paul George had 26 points and 13 rebounds, while VJ Edgecombe provided 13 points and five rebounds.

Philadelphia improved to a 41-33 record on the season, holding the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the Orlando Magic and the Miami Heat while trailing the Atlanta Hawks and the Toronto Raptors.

The 76ers will look forward to their next matchup, remaining on the road. They take on the Heat as tip-off will take place on March 30 at 7 p.m. ET.