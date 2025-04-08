The Boston Celtics will visit the New York Knicks on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are questionable on the team's injury report. Tatum is tending to a left ankle sprain, while Brown has a posterior impingement in his right knee.

Here's everything we know about both players' injuries and playing statuses vs. the Knicks.

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown injury status vs. Knicks

Both players have been managing injuries in recent weeks. Tatum missed Sunday's 124-90 win over the Washington Wizards due to his ankle ailment. Brown played 22 minutes during the victory, posting 15 points, two rebounds and five assists on 5-of-9 shooting.

Questionable tags for Tuesday's matchup indicate the Celtics are managing both players' loads but they will have a chance to suit up vs. the Knicks.

The Celtics have nothing to play for in terms of playoff seeding. They have clinched the Eastern Conference's second seed and the NBA's third overall seed, trailing only the Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Al Horford will miss Tuesday's game with a right knee sprain. Kristaps Porzingis is also questionable due to an illness.

Meanwhile, the Knicks can clinch the East's third seed with a win. New York holds a three-game lead on the Indiana Pacers with four remaining. Tom Thibodeau's squad has won five of its last six games and welcomed Jalen Brunson back from an extended absence on Sunday. The star guard played 34 minutes during a 112-98 win over the Phoenix Suns, posting 15 points, two rebounds and six assists on 3-of-9 shooting.

Brunson is probable for Tuesday's game.

The Celtics-Knicks rivalry has been a lopsided affair this season. Boston has won all three matchups with an average margin of victory of 21 points. A win on Tuesday could give New York some confidence ahead of a potential second-round meeting with the defending champions.

So, regarding whether Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are playing tonight vs. the Knicks, the Celtics have little incentive to play them through injuries with their playoff seeding solidified. However, a regular-season sweep of New York would be an impressive statement entering the playoffs.

Both players' statuses will gain clarity closer to the game's 7:30 PM EST tipoff.

Celtics injury report

Jaylen Brown: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Right Knee; Posterior Impingement

Jrue Holiday: Probable – Injury/Illness – Right Shoulder; Impingement

Al Horford: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Knee; Sprain

Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Illness; Non-Covid

Jayson Tatum: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Left Ankle; Sprain

Derrick White: Probable – Injury/Illness – Right Big Toe; Sprain

Knicks injury report

Jalen Brunson: Probable – Injury/Illness – Right Ankle; Sprain

Ariel Hukporti: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Knee; Meniscus Surgery

Miles McBride: Probable – Injury/Illness – Left Groin; Contusion/Strain