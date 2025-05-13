In a dramatic Game 4 showdown, the New York Knicks secured a hard-fought 121–113 victory over the Boston Celtics, taking a commanding 3–1 series lead in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. But the win was overshadowed by a concerning injury to Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum, who left the game with what appeared to be a non-contact leg injury late in the fourth quarter.

With just under three minutes remaining, Tatum collapsed to the floor while chasing down a loose ball, clutching his right leg in visible pain. The arena fell silent as medical staff rushed to his side. Unable to put weight on his leg, the 27-year-old forward had to be helped off the court, eventually leaving the arena in a wheelchair. Reports indicate that the Celtics are still evaluating the severity of his injury, but early speculations suggest it could be significant.

Before his exit, Tatum was lighting up the scoreboard with a phenomenal performance, tallying 42 points on 16-of-28 shooting, along with eight rebounds, four assists, and four steals. His presence kept Boston in the game despite a relentless Knicks offense. The Celtics star had been battling the Knicks' physicality all night, showing no signs of slowing down, until that fateful moment.

After the game, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau expressed his heartfelt concern for Tatum during the post-game press conference. “I never want to see a player get hurt. He's been a great player and a great guy, too. I hope it's not a serious injury,” Thibodeau said with genuine sincerity.

On the Knicks' side, Jalen Brunson led the charge with 39 points, supported by Mikal Bridges, Karl-Anthony Towns, and OG Anunoby, who all scored over 20 points each. The Knicks dominated the second half, outscoring Boston 70–51 and imposing their will inside the paint. Their relentless defense and sharp shooting made the difference, but Tatum’s absence in the final moments was visibly felt by the Celtics.

The series now shifts back to Boston for Game 5, with the Celtics facing elimination and the looming uncertainty of Tatum's status. If the All-Star forward is unable to play, the Celtics’ uphill battle just got steeper. For now, both fans and players are left hoping for good news on Tatum’s condition, while the Knicks look to close out the series in enemy territory.