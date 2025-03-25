Jeff Teague and Jayson Tatum are brothers. However, the former Boston Celtics guard had some critiques about Tatum possibly winning an MVP.

Despite how good his statistics are, there's a reason why Teague believes that his former teammate won't win the trophy.

No, he’s never going to have to do enough to be MVP, because his team is so well balanced and so good right now,” Teague said. “He’s never going to have an MVP, his stats are going to be MVP quality.

“But we’re never going to feel that because they’ve got so many quality players.”

This is one of the downsides of being on such a dominant and well-balanced team are instances like these. Guys like Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and even Payton Pritchard make the team gel so well.

Any of those players can go off on any night. Even if a guy gets hurt, like how Tatum sustained an ankle injury on Monday, others can immediately rise to the occasion. Either way, Tatum might have too good of a team around him for individual accolades.

Jeff Teague thinks Celtics are too good for Jayson Tatum to win MVP

Regardless of any MVP standings, Tatum has had a more than impressive career. In the last three seasons, he's been named to the All-NBA first team. Tatum also placed Top 10 in MVP voting for those three seasons as well.

Those seasons, he averaged 26.9, 30.1, and 26.9 respectively. That was a point Teague brought up and how it simply doesn't matter what he can do.

“JT is still going to have 25, 28 points but it’s not going to mean as much because their team is so well balanced, even though he’s still averaging 27,” Teague said. “It’s weak, it’s not fair.”

For Teague, he feels that no matter what Tatum does, it won't be perceived that he's a superstar. However, his accolades and how he has a championship are impressive on their own.

Despite Brown winning Finals MVP, it seems that all Tatum cares about is winning. The individual accolades don't seem to matter as much.

With all that being said, the Celtics are locking in on the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. Even though the Cleveland Cavaliers are ahead in the standings, the 2024 champions are looking to repeat.

They have the defensive and offensive chops to do so. However, they might need Tatum to perform like an MVP in some close games. Then, the basketball world might start paying more attention to the regular season MVP race.