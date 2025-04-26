The Boston Celtics are one of the more successful NBA franchises of all time. Now, Jayson Tatum is putting his mark on the playoff record book under head coach Joe Mazzulla's guidance. He passed Detroit Pistons legend Chauncey Billups for 15th on the all-time list of made threes in the playoffs.

Tatum's special moment came in the flow of a dominant second quarter in Game 3 of the Celtics' first-round series against the Orlando Magic. The 27-year-old made four 3s in the game, but it wasn't enough to secure the win for the Celtics. Despite the loss, Tatum had another stellar performance. If he keeps making playoff runs, he could rival NBA legends in the postseason.

The former Duke Blue Devil is only eight made 3s behind Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George for 13th on the list. If the Celtics continue their run in these playoffs, he can easily track George down.

Tatum's NBA resume before the age of 27 is one of the greatest of all time. He has been to the Finals twice, won a championship, and is a three-time First Team All-NBA member, with a fourth selection well on its way.

The MVP candidate is the leader of the newest edition of the Celtics, taking the torch from Paul Pierce. Considering the high expectations of Boston fans, Tatum hasn't disappointed so far.

Even though their team has far more playoff experience, Tatum and Mazzulla can't afford to lose focus against Orlando. The Magic proved on Friday that they are capable of taking a game off of Boston. Ironically, they are reminiscent of Billups' Pistons team that won the NBA title in 2004.

Jayson Tatum is an all-time playoff performer, making tonight's performance no surprise. However, he and the Celtics need to regroup and heal if they want to be the first team to win back-to-back titles since the Golden State Warriors.