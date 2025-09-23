The Boston Celtics are currently preparing for what figures to be a bit of a transitional year in 2025-26. In last year's playoffs, superstar Jayson Tatum went down with a ruptured Achilles against the New York Knicks, and Boston has since parted ways with both Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis via trade.

Recently, Tatum stopped by ESPN and spoke on many things, including how he envisions his return from the Achilles tear playing out.

“Whenever that date is, it will be a home game in front of the fans at TD Garden. That is something that I have dreamt about and envisioned,” said Tatum, via NBA on ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Whenever Tatum does make his return in TD Garden, it will be quite a scene in front of a city that has adopted him as one of their own ever since he was drafted out of Duke back in 2017.

An interesting time for the Celtics

Article Continues Below

Even though they aren't expected to be that competitive with Tatum out of the lineup this year, Boston does have a chance to give some of its younger players more run this year, including previous draft picks like Jordan Walsh and others.

Boston also figures to see a potential career year out of both Jaylen Brown and Derrick White, as they will both be tasked with doing more heavy lifting with Tatum out of the lineup.

In the Holiday trade, the Celtics brought back former Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons, who theoretically still has some room to grow and could carve out a home for himself in Boston, although he has seen his name spun around the rumor mill even since he became a member of the Celtics.

Still, all things considered, the 2025-26 season figures to be something of a transitional year for the Celtics as they look to position themselves to be able to hit the ground running once Tatum returns from his injury.

In any case, the Celtics will kick off their new season on October 22 at home against the Philadelphia 76ers.