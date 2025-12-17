The Milwaukee Bucks know that they're up against a timer in the race to convince Giannis Antetokounmpo to commit his long-term future to the Cream City. Antetokounmpo has long seemed like the kind of player who would choose to stick it out with one team for his entire career through all the ups and downs, but with the Bucks looking so far and away from being a true contender and with Antetokounmpo still at the peak of his powers, no one can blame him if his eyes were to wander.

Rumor has it that Antetokounmpo is interested in a potential move to the New York Knicks, although many reports have suggested that the Bucks star is growing tired of all the rumors swirling involving his name.

That does not dispute anything, however. And with the Bucks lacking the requisite players to compete, even in the wide-open Eastern Conference, no one should fault him if he were to choose to go elsewhere once his contract is up in 2027 — or maybe even request a trade for his one final act of good to the Bucks franchise (instead of losing him for nothing in free agency).

The Bucks, however, are not giving up their franchise cornerstone without a fight. Having a true superstar to build around is more than half the battle in the quest to win the Larry O'Brien trophy, and it looks like Milwaukee will search every nook and cranny for a solution just so they could keep Antetokounmpo.

Their resources are limited, however. But that doesn't mean that they can dream no longer. Here are three desperation trades the Bucks must explore as Antetokounmpo's eyes are in danger of wandering.

Bucks throw up Hail Mary for Kawhi Leonard

Bucks acquire: Kawhi Leonard, Brook Lopez, Chris Paul

Clippers acquire: Myles Turner, Kyle Kuzma, Ryan Rollins, 2031 unprotected first-round pick (MIL)

[Trade is legal on January 15, 2026.]

Leonard is no longer the player he once was. He has declined considerably; he doesn't have the foot speed nor the lift he had even just three years ago, and as a result, the shots he's taking have become more difficult than ever. But it's a testament to his evergreen shot-making ability that he remains one of the best scorers in the league, putting up over 25 points a night on 49/37/97 shooting splits.

For what it's worth, the Los Angeles Clippers have built their franchise on Leonard's shoulders since 2019, and it's clear that ownership regards him as one of the best players in the league. That may have been true in the past, but Leonard's presence isn't even leading to wins anymore for LA. They are somehow 6-20 on the season, and they may as well convey the first overall pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder next year.

But the Bucks aren't exactly in a position to be picky. The Clippers find themselves at rock bottom, and they might be looking for a way out of this era of basketball for them that sowed so much hope but reaped so little in the form of playoff success. And Leonard, who's making over $50 million for the next two seasons, might become available in a trade for a discounted price.

At this point, Leonard is no longer a floor-raiser, but a ceiling-raiser for a Bucks team that one would think would have to put together an incredible playoff run just so they could convince Antetokounmpo to stay. And he's very healthy as of late as well, racking up heavy minutes and even playing back-to-backs for the Clippers.

Losing Kuzma seems inevitable, while pulling the plug on the Turner experiment could do all parties involved a world of good. Trading Rollins away could be painful, but Kevin Porter Jr.'s emergence makes that loss hurt less. Trading away a 2031 first-round pick could come back to bite them, but acquiring an All-Star-caliber player won't come cheap — even someone who's as much of an injury risk as Leonard is.

The Clippers will be trading Lopez back to the Bucks, while Chris Paul will be coming in as a veteran presence who can help set the tone and fill the backup void at point guard that will be left behind by Rollins' departure.

Zach LaVine escapes the mess in Sacramento

Bucks acquire: Zach LaVine

Kings acquire: Myles Turner, Kyle Kuzma, 2026 UTA second-round pick (protected from 31-55)

The Kings sought out to acquire LaVine in the trade that sent De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs, and of course that was a mistake. LaVine has since then been overshadowed by the plethora of other players in the Kings backcourt; he played just 16 minutes in his most recent game, a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

LaVine has to be very frustrated with his current situation, and no one can blame him. A trade away from Sacramento makes the most sense, but with an average salary of $48.25 million for the next two seasons, they will be hard-pressed to find a legitimate suitor apart from the most desperate ones. Enter the Bucks.

There is no way that the Bucks would want to trade away any of their first-round picks for LaVine, not when they're facing this much uncertainty regarding Antetokounmpo. LaVine is a talented three-level scorer, but he is not a needle-mover — time has proven as such.

Perhaps the Kings could target one of the Bucks' young, up-and-coming guards in Porter and Rollins, but the last thing that team needs is another guard.

The Kings have so many holes in the frontcourt, especially amid Domantas Sabonis' injury, that it might make sense for them to target Turner and Kuzma. Turner is in the middle of a down season, but he is a floor-spacing shot-blocker who will always have value around the association. Sacramento did have interest in Kuzma in the past.

Turner could then be a trade asset for the Kings, or he could become their starting center if they were to trade Sabonis away.

Is Trae Young ever a trade option?

Bucks acquire: Trae Young

Hawks acquire: Myles Turner, Kyle Kuzma, Kevin Porter Jr., 2027 MIL first-round pick, 2031 MIL first-round pick swap, 2032 MIL first-round pick

This is the most unlikely trade of the three, as there is no way the Atlanta Hawks would want to trade Young without getting a bigger star in return. They most certainly would want Antetokounmpo in any trade with Young involved, so that should rule out the possibility of this doozy.

But the Luka Doncic trade has shown that there is nothing impossible anymore in today's NBA. If the Bucks get truly desperate, then acquiring Young, an All-Star point guard who would run the pick-and-roll to perfection with Antetokounmpo, could become an option.

Young is miles better as a playmaker than Damian Lillard ever was, which would lead to plenty of easier buckets for Antetokounmpo. Surrounding Young with solid defenders is a must, however, and it's not quite clear if the Bucks have enough defenders to do so. Nonetheless, the talent Young possesses is clear.

However, his contract only runs until the end of the 2026-27 season (that's if he accepts his player option). His contract is aligned with that of Antetokounmpo's, and that may not be a risk that the Bucks would be willing to take.

The Hawks may end up laughing at this offer, but with Kristaps Porzingis dealing with a chronic illness, having another floor-spacing center who's battle-tested could be helpful in their quest to mount a deep playoff run. Porter would be an incredible playmaker to have off the bench. The first-round picks could end up being golden for Atlanta if the Bucks continue on the downward trajectory they're currently on.