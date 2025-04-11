As the Boston Celtics face the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night, there are two games remaining before the playoffs begin as the team led by star Jayson Tatum and others looks to win back-to-back titles. With the Celtics mapping out the path to their second straight championship, there is no doubt the hate continues for Tatum as sports analyst Kendrick Perkins brings that back to light and has a warning for the player.

On ESPN's “First Take,” Perkins would be asked about “Who is the biggest star heading into the playoffs?” with the former player citing Tatum as a clear answer despite saying he has been “slept on.”

“I gotta go with Jayson Tatum,” Perkins said. “He's a guy that has been slept on this entire season. I have him top five in the MVP conversation, and I think he's gonna be on the mission. And I also believe that he has the most to prove. Jayon Tatum…has been disrespected. I've never seen an NBA champion more disrespected than like I saw Jayson Tatum after he won this NBA championship, from the fact of, he didn't get the Finals MVP, he didn't get Conference Finals MVP, he didn't have the aura after he won the championship. He was disrespected when he went to the Olympics. Like everything, he's been criticized and called everything but a child of God, instead of respecting what this man has brought to the table.”

.@KendrickPerkins says Jayson Tatum has the most to prove heading into the playoffs. “I’ve never seen a NBA champion more disrespected than [Jayson Tatum].” 😯 pic.twitter.com/jA9lvMUZ9f — First Take (@FirstTake) April 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Kendrick Perkins believes hate towards Celtics' Jayson is invalid

With Tatum leading the current Celtics dynasty, Perkins would further speak on the belief that people undermine how good of a player the 27-year-old is and the accomplishments he has in the NBA.

“And then people take away from the MVP conversation, and they say, ‘You know what? Oh, he has the pieces around him.' He's still putting up 28 points a night. He's still giving you nine rebounds and six assists with the personnel,” Perkins said. “So you look at a guy like Tatum and look at a guy like Donovan Mitchell, Donovan Mitchell has the pieces, and guess what? His numbers have dropped.”

“So when I look at what Jayson Tatum has brought to the table,” Perkins continued. “And I look at how he has a chip on his shoulder, he's gonna remind the world, especially with Jaylen Brown not being 100% of who the hell he is, I think this is the postseason for him to not only go out there and get another championship, but to go get a Finals MVP, and to make sure he remind everybody that when LeBron and Steph leave, y'all better mention my name for it being the next face of the NBA.”

At any rate, Boston is 59-21 which puts them second in the Eastern Conference with two games left.