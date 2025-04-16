BOSTON — Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum was once an eager youngster hungry to beat the NBA greats he grew up admiring in the playoffs. But after winning his first title last June and turning 27 this March, it's Tatum's turn to act as the role model-turned-foe in the postseason, as 22-year-old Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero develops into his mentee-turned-enemy.

Tatum and Banchero followed similar paths to the Association. The former attended Duke University for one season before joining the Celtics and instantly making an impact. The latter also played for Duke for one year and then headed to the pros to be the face of a Magic franchise desperate for an up-and-coming star.

Now, the former Blue Devils are overlapping again, but this time on one of the biggest stages in basketball. On Sunday afternoon in Boston, the Celtics and Magic will square off in the playoffs for the first time in 15 years. The reigning champions secured the second seed in the Eastern Conference with relative ease while the Magic prevailed in the Play-In Tournament opener on Tuesday night, defeating the Atlanta Hawks 120-95, to grab the seventh seed.

It's no secret that Banchero wants to follow in Tatum's footsteps. Before an early January showdown between the Celtics and Magic, the third-year player said that Tatum has accomplished everything he hopes to one day.

“He’s done, shoot, everything I want to do,” Banchero admitted.

The Duke connection runs deep for Jayson Tatum and Paolo Banchero: “He’s been a huge help for me since I first got to Duke … He’s a great player. He’s done, shoot, everything I want to do.”

Since Duke prides itself on its NBA alumni and the bond between every player who's ever donned the blue and white, Tatum and Banchero know each other well. In fact, Tatum served as his mentor before Orlando was even in the picture.

“I've known Jayson since I was going to college,” Banchero told the media on Tuesday. “[He's] one of the guys I go to for advice and stuff like that, but obviously, now we’re competing. I think the best way for me to show my respect is to give him my best effort and go at him as much as I can, so I’m excited for the matchup.”

How are the Celtics approaching their playoff series with the Magic?

Boston's go-to guy plans on returning the favor by treating Banchero like a competitor for the time being, and not a friend.

“It's the playoffs,” Tatum stated at practice on Wednesday. “So now, just having an understanding of like ‘no friends' out there. Nothing else matters besides doing everything that I can to help my team win. And, you know, it's not really time for anything else.”

During the 2024-25 regular season, the Magic prevailed in two of their three meetings with the Celtics. Although the final matchup featured a severely undermanned Celtics squad, Boston is winless in Orlando since October of 2022.

“We’re not worried about anything besides the Magic right now,” Tatum said. “We’re not looking past the second, third, or fourth round. We gotta try to make it out of this one. And that’s all that’s on our mind, trying to get ready for Game 1.”

Despite the fact that the Celtics are heavy favorites in the first round and have beaten the Magic three straight times at TD Garden (all by at least 17 points), Tatum and company are giving them the utmost respect. That's how the C's approached almost all of their opponents in the regular season, which helped them finish 61-21 overall and a franchise-best 33-8 on the road.

On a smaller scale, Tatum views Banchero in the same manner. While Tatum has a ring, more All-Star nods, and seniority, he knows Banchero deserves to be taken seriously.

“He's trying to lead his team in a playoff series and figure out ways to win, and I'm trying to do the same thing,” he stressed.