The Orlando Magic held serve in the first game of the NBA Play-In Tournament on Tuesday night, taking care of business with a dominant 120-95 win over the Atlanta Hawks in front of their home crowd. Now, the Magic are officially locked in as the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference and will take on the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

It will take a Herculean effort for the Magic to knock off the defending champions, who have been one of the best teams in the league all season long and are starting their quest for a repeat. However, the Magic will bring some confidence into the series on the back of this win.

Orlando is 2-1 against the Celtics this season, so there are some parts of the matchup that have presented problems for Boston this season.

On paper, there is some sense to that. The Magic have a very good defense when healthy and their size and physicality can make it hard on any offense to get good looks and score efficiently. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are both very good players who can carry the offense for stretches. However, some more digging into that record suggests the Magic may be in trouble.

Then first meeting between the two teams came in December, a 108-104 Magic victory in Orlando. Jayson Tatum didn't play for the Celtics in that game and neither did Banchero or Wagner for Orlando, so it's hard to take anything meaningful from it.

The second meeting came about a month later, and the Celtics blew the Magic out 121-94 at TD Garden. The Celtics were healthy in this one and dominated from start to finish, even though Wagner once again was out of the lineup or Orlando.

The Magic broke the tie just under a week ago at the very end of the regular season, a 96-76 win where the Celtics didn't play any of their top six players. Boston was a shell of itself in that game, so it's no surprise that a desperate Magic team that needed wins down the stretch took care of business.

Orlando is happy to be healthy, outside of the absence of point guard Jalen Suggs, heading into this one. However, they have not fared well in the one meeting against a fully loaded Celtics squad. They will have to find a solution quickly before Game 1 on Sunday.