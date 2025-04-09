The Orlando Magic received a timely break in their push for Play-In Tournament positioning, as the Boston Celtics have ruled out several key players ahead of Wednesday night’s matchup at the Kia Center.

The Magic (39-40) are set to host the reigning NBA champion Celtics (59-20) in their final home game of the regular season. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. With postseason seeding on the line, Orlando enters the contest with a two-game lead over the Atlanta Hawks (37-42) for the seventh seed, following a 119-112 win over the Hawks on Tuesday night in Atlanta.

Boston has listed five rotation players as out: Jayson Tatum (left ankle sprain), Kristaps Porziņģis (illness; reconditioning), Derrick White (left ankle sprain), Jrue Holiday (right shoulder impingement), and Al Horford (right knee sprain). The Celtics have already clinched the top seed in the East and are expected to rest players in preparation for the playoffs.

Jaylen Brown, the 2024 Finals MVP, is listed as questionable due to a right knee posterior impingement. Brown has appeared in 63 games this season, averaging 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 46.3% from the field and 32.4% from three-point range.

Paolo Banchero leads Magic as Celtics' absences boost Play-In seeding hopes

Orlando will look to capitalize on Boston’s depleted roster to secure a crucial win that could put them in position to clinch home-court advantage in the Play-In Tournament. The Magic currently hold the seventh seed, with potential matchups looming against either the Chicago Bulls or Miami Heat (both 36-43).

Paolo Banchero has led the charge for Orlando since the All-Star break, delivering standout performances as the regular season winds down. Over his last 23 games, Banchero is averaging 29.6 points — second in the league behind MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (33.2) — along with eight rebounds, 4.5 assists, and one steal per game. He is shooting 47.7% from the field and 33.6% from three during that span.

On the season, Banchero has appeared in 45 games and is averaging 26.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 32.1% from three-point range.

Following Wednesday’s matchup, the Magic will wrap up the regular season with two road games. They face the Indiana Pacers (48-31) on Friday night before closing out their schedule with another critical showdown against the Hawks on Sunday afternoon.

With the Play-In Tournament approaching and only three games remaining, Orlando has a clear opportunity to secure the No. 7 seed and host a win-and-in game. A victory over a short-handed Celtics squad would bring them one step closer to achieving that goal.