The Orlando Magic secured a spot in the 2025 NBA Playoffs with a convincing 120-95 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Tuesday night. The win marked a return to postseason action for the second straight year, and it was headlined by a balanced performance across the roster. Leading the charge was star forward Paolo Banchero, who delivered a near triple-double with 17 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and a steal while converting nine-of-11 from the free throw line.

The Play-In victory set the stage for a high-profile first-round matchup against the Boston Celtics, who finished the regular season 61-21 and are seeking to defend their 2024 NBA championship. Banchero, facing off against fellow Duke product Jayson Tatum, acknowledged both the significance of the series and his personal motivation.

“Yeah, I mean I’ve known Jayson since I was going to college,” Banchero said. “I see him every summer so the guy I’m very familiar with… one of the guys I go to for advice and stuff like that, but obviously, now we’re competing. I think the best way for me to show my respect is to give him my best effort and go at him as much as I can, so I’m excited for the matchup.”

Paolo Banchero embraces playoff shot at Jayson Tatum

Banchero emphasized the importance of the moment for both himself and the team after what he described as an “up and down” regular season. Injuries throughout the year contributed to a 41-41 finish and eventual drop to the Play-In bracket, but Orlando capitalized on its opportunity to clinch the seventh seed.

“We had an up and down season, so the fact that we’re able to clinch the seven seed with this game and give ourselves a chance to go into Boston and make some noise — I’m just happy about that,” Banchero said. “Definitely looking forward to the challenge.”

Boston enters the postseason with the league’s most prolific perimeter attack, leading the NBA in three-point makes per game (17.8) while ranking top-10 in accuracy at 36.8% on 48.2 attempts per contest. The Celtics averaged 116.8 points per game during the regular season, while Orlando boasted the league’s stingiest defense, allowing just 105.5 points per game and the fewest threes made per game by opponents (11.4).

“That’s a team that we play four times a year, we’re familiar with their style,” Banchero said. “They got a ton of shooters all throughout the lineup… so we know that’s going to have to be a point of emphasis. Running them off the line, but also protecting the rim — they can drive and make plays too. The threes are what kill you.”

Jamahl Mosley praises Banchero’s growth as Magic look to carry momentum into series vs. Celtics

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley credited Banchero’s maturity and his ability to make the right plays despite increased defensive attention.

“From Paolo, I think there were times they were loading up on him,” Mosley said. “He was trying to find the right plays, right passes, defensively trying to get after it. There were little pieces of the game that go unseen, but because of how teams are playing him, he was able to make the right plays at the right time.”

Mosley also reflected on the team’s journey back to the postseason amid adversity.

“We all embraced it,” Mosley said. “A lot of injuries, a lot of tough nights, a lot of close games lost — but then finding a way to get the job done now, that’s the goal. This group believes in what they’re capable of doing every single night.”

Since Banchero entered the league in 2022, the Magic have posted a 6-4 record against Boston, including a 2-1 edge this season. One of those wins came on April 9, though the Celtics rested key starters in that contest.

The Magic will open their first-round series against the Celtics on Sunday at TD Garden, with tip-off scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.