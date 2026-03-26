The New York Mets earned a big 11-7 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Opening Day. It was a solid outing for the club that had starting pitcher Freddy Peralta completely in awe of the offense.

Shortly after the victory, the 29-year-old right-hander admitted he thought the Mets' offense was amazing on Thursday, according to John Flanigan of SNY.TV. He asked his teammates to deliver against the Pirates, and they did just that on Opening Day.

“It was amazing,” said Peralta. “I asked them earlier today, I said, ‘I need some runs from you guys,' and I was sitting there like, damn, this is crazy.”

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Eight out of the nine players who took an at-bat for the Mets against the Pirates recorded at least one RBI. Shortstop Francisco Lindor was the only individual to record a single RBI for New York. However, he led the way for the team, recording three of the 11 runs on the day. Brett Baty, who played DH, led New York in RBIs with three.

If this is a sign for things to come, the Mets could be in for a huge 2026 season. New York was so unstoppable that Pirates manager Don Kelly was forced to pull Paul Skenes off the mound in the first inning.

As for Freddy Peralta, the nine-year veteran had himself an okay outing on Opening Day as well. He ended the contest with seven strikeouts while allowing six hits and four earned runs in five innings of work. It was Peralta's debut with the Mets after being traded to New York from the Milwaukee Brewers in the offseason.