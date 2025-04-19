BOSTON — The Boston Celtics are well-established heading into the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Their roster is full of reigning champions who know exactly what it takes to win at the highest level. They know what their ultimate goal is this postseason, too, as it's once again championship or bust in Beantown. The only uncertainty involves Celtics star Jaylen Brown and his lingering knee injury.

The reigning NBA Finals MVP sat out the final three games of the regular season due to his right knee and didn't have his normal athleticism in his last outing against the New York Knicks in early April. But, on Saturday afternoon, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said Brown looks good to go for the playoffs, confirming he'd play with no limitations or minutes restriction.

“He was able to do everything — no limitations,” Mazzulla said of Brown's participation at practice this week. “He's been great physically, mentally. Ready to prepare himself, ready to go. Love the week that he had.”

Joe Mazzulla confirmed the plan is for Jaylen Brown to play tomorrow with no restrictions. pic.twitter.com/VTjIGS5HKV — Daniel Donabedian (@danield1214) April 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

This is comforting and timely news for the C's. They host the seventh-seeded Orlando Magic on Sunday afternoon and although they always aim to be at full strength, it's especially a luxury for their first-round matchup. The Magic went 2-1 against the Celtics during the 2024-25 regular season and, more importantly, finished with the second-best defensive rating in the league.

Despite the significance of his recent knee injections, Brown didn't want to discuss his injury on Saturday. Instead, he was locked in on the Magic.

“I'm not here to talk about my knee, guys,” he told reporters. “It is what it is. I'm focused on Orlando.”

Nothing beyond Game 1 of the first round was of much interest to Brown either.

“That's the focus,” Brown said of the series opener. “Nothing else. Not next week, not six weeks, not 10 years from now. Just Sunday.”

Jaylen Brown said that the Celtics aren’t thinking too far ahead. They’re just focusing on Sunday (which is exactly what Jayson Tatum said earlier this week): pic.twitter.com/osEp3NCSWQ — Daniel Donabedian (@danield1214) April 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Looking ahead would be an easy habit for the Celtics to fall into. Boston has qualified for the playoffs in each of its last 11 seasons, and Brown, the longest-tenured Celtic at the moment, has played in a whopping 124 postseason games. It'd make sense for Brown and company to be thinking about the opportunity they have to become the first back-to-back champs in franchise history in almost five decades.

However, the Celtics refuse to overlook the Magic. And even though they've returned every member from the experienced and talented starting five that captured a title last year, they realize each postseason offers unique challenges. The immediate objective simply remains the same.

“I'm excited, this year is different,” Brown stated. “It's a different team [we have], different mentality to some degree. But it's the same business. We gotta execute.”