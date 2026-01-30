The Boston Celtics just will not go away. They are once again right in the mix when the thought was that they would take a step back without Jayson Tatum. Instead, the team is playing very well with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics and New York Knicks trail the Detroit Pistons by 5.5 games with a 29-18 record.

Jaylen Brown is playing like an MVP this season. He's the team's leader without Tatum on the floor, and he's done an incredible job keeping everyone above water. The team lost Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, but it is like they never lost a step. Anfernee Simons has been a great addition to the team as well; however, the Celtics could trade him ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.

We can't ignore how Joe Mazzulla's coaching has impacted the Celtics as well. As strange as he is, he is always dialed into coaching at all times. Everything he thinks about is helping him try to improve his coaching.

Celtics backup big man Luka Garza explains one time when the entire team did war zone training during training camp, via Young Man & The Three Podcast.

“The training camp war zone drill was one of the craziest experiences of my life,” Garza said. “We’re guarding, it was me and Xavier Tillman lined up, and we’re one-on-one defense going just up and back for like twelve straight minutes. Meanwhile, he turns on the aux, and it’s just like machine gun noises and like bombs are dropping and flying, and I’m like, what is happening right now? But yeah, that was pretty insane.”

According to Payton Pritchard, apparently, Simons had to do the drill five times in a row. Mazzulla is relentless.