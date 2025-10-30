The Boston Celtics defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 125-105 to secure their second straight victory. After stumbling to a 0-3 start, the Celtics have found their footing with Josh Minott emerging as a key player in the turnaround.

The 6-foot-8 forward delivered a strong performance, posting 11 points, 14 rebounds, and three steals in 33 minutes against the Cavaliers.

Following the game, Minott opened up about what playing in Boston means to him during his post-game interview.

“I'm just trying to do what people expect from me. This energy, man. I just love this place so much, man,” Minott said. “This place just brings so much happiness. My teammates, coaches, the staff, talking like from top to bottom. I mean, the whole organization, man.”

“It's just the best thing to be here. I can't thank God enough,” he added.

That enthusiasm has translated into production on the court. The double-double marked his first since February 2023 and showed why Boston signed him to a two-year deal in July. He grabbed 14 rebounds, a career high, while playing through crunch time as the Celtics protected their lead.

Minott has started back-to-back games and appears to have carved out a consistent role. His minutes jumped from 14 in the season opener to 28 against New Orleans and 33 versus Cleveland. The Jamaican-American forward brings exactly what Boston needs with Jayson Tatum sidelined. He's shooting 58.3% from the field this season while averaging 9.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.8 steals in 22.3 minutes.

The former Minnesota Timberwolves forward spent three years developing in their system before signing with Boston as a free agent in July. The 22-year-old has proven to be a high-energy wing who fits their pace-and-space attack while providing size and athleticism on defense.

His infectious attitude and on-court production have already made an impact in Boston's recent turnaround. If Minott keeps playing with this energy and gratitude, he'll have no trouble winning over the fanbase. He'll look to continue his strong play when the Celtics visit the Philadelphia 76ers next.