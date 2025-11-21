Florida State has secured a prized addition to its 2026 recruiting class, with four-star running back Amari Thomas flipping his commitment from South Carolina back to the Seminoles. Initially pledged to FSU before briefly joining the Gamecocks in August, Thomas confirmed his decision on Thursday.

Thomas, a 5-foot-10, 187-pound back from Blountstown High School in Marianna, has had an eye-catching senior season. He has rushed 89 times for 1,496 yards and 17 touchdowns, averaging 16.8 yards per carry, while adding five receptions for 168 yards and two more scores. Over his high school career, Thomas has gained more than 4,500 total yards and 75 touchdowns. His performance has placed him among the nation’s top running back prospects, ranking No. 24 at his position and No. 358 overall in the 247Sports Composite, and Rivals lists him as the No. 17 running back nationally.

Thomas’ return to FSU is now the first running back commitment in the Seminoles’ 2026 class, which now includes 28 verbal commitments and is ranked No. 14 nationally. The class already features four-star quarterback Jaden O’Neal, four-star tight end Xavier Tiller, and a host of wide receivers, including four-star talents Devin Carter, Efrem White, and Brandon Bennett. On the defensive side, five-star safety Chauncey Kennon and four-star linebacker Izayia Williams are among the high-profile commits.

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell recognized Thomas’ versatility, pointing to his ability to produce as both a rusher and a receiver. Thomas had maintained a strong connection with FSU throughout his recruitment, making multiple unofficial visits this fall and attending games, which contributed to his eventual decision to return to Tallahassee.

Thomas’ decision to flip deals a setback to South Carolina, whose 2026 class was ranked No. 21 nationally before his decommitment. His departure leaves the Gamecocks without a true running back in their class, obliging head coach Shane Beamer and his staff to recalibrate their recruiting approach before the Early Signing Period.