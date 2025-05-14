With the season-ending injury to Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, there's no denying that it will be up to Jaylen Brown to lead the team as they're down 3-1 to the New York Knicks. Before the Celtics prepare for Game 5, looking to extend the series, former NBA player Kendrick Perkins has a request for Brown with the team on the brink of elimination.

Perkins would be asked about what he wants to see from Boston in Game 5 on Wednesday night, where he would speak on the energy of the team, despite the devastating Tatum injury, and specifically point to Brown.

“I'm going to be looking at their energy, I'm going to be looking at their physicality, and I'm going to be looking at their leader and now best player on the team since Jayson Tatum is hurt,” Perkins said. “I'm going to be looking at Jaylen Brown. This is a moment for him right now to rise to the occasion to show the world why when we mention Luka, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards, Donovan Mitchell, we need to mention his name.”

“He was pissed off this off season for not being part of the Olympic team,” Perkins continued. “And now this is one opportunity for Jaylen Brown to put this team on his back and not only get Game 5 but try to go and get this series, being down 3-1, it'll speak volumes of who he is as a player, and he's able to shine. The stage is set, is he ready to dance tonight?”

Celtics get harsh reality from Kendrick Perkins

As the Celtics' star in Tatum receives empathy from the basketball world, it does serve as a chance for Brown to show why he was the NBA Finals MVP from last season when the team won the championship. Still, Perkins would say that the series is all but over.

“Hell no, this series is over,” Perkins said. “I'm not saying that they're going to lose this game tonight. I think Celtic pride kicks in. But again, the Knicks are going to close this series out, whether it's tonight or at home, but I'm looking at the first three minutes of this game is going to tell me everything that I need to know about the Boston Celtics and whether or not they are ready to get on that plane and go back to New York and compete in Madison Square Garden for a Game 6.”

Game 5 for the Celtics is Wednesday night against New York.