The NBA Playoffs continue, as the New York Knicks look to take close things out and head to the Eastern Conference Finals on the road in Boston when they take on the Celtics in Game 5 of this semifinal matchup on Wednesday. It's time to continue our NBA Playoffs odds series with a Knicks-Celtics prediction and pick.

Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Knicks and Celtics is set for Boston, with New York holding a commanding 3-1 series lead. The Knicks, powered by Jalen Brunson’s relentless playmaking and scoring, are just one win away from their first conference finals appearance in 25 years. Boston faces an uphill battle, especially after losing Jayson Tatum to a serious right leg injury late in Game 4, where he had poured in 42 points. With their season on the brink, the Celtics must rally without their star, while the Knicks look to close out the defending champs on the road.

Here are the Knicks-Celtics NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Playoffs Odds: Knicks-Celtics Game 5 Odds

New York Knicks: +5 (-112)

Moneyline: +164

Boston Celtics: -5 (-108)

Moneyline: -196

Over: 208.5 (-108)

Under: 208.5 (-112)

How To Watch Knicks vs. Celtics NBA Playoffs 2025

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: TNT

Why the Knicks Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Knicks are poised to win or cover the spread against the Celtics in Game 5 thanks to a combination of tactical preparation, recent momentum, and matchup advantages. New York has built its roster specifically to compete with Boston’s five-out attack, and their ability to leverage Karl-Anthony Towns inside, despite his struggles from deep, has created mismatches-evident in their dominant 64-32 paint advantage in Game 4. Jalen Brunson’s playmaking and scoring have been crucial, but the Knicks’ ceiling rises when supporting players like OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges contribute, as they did in the second half of Game 4, where New York poured in 70 points on 47 possessions. This balanced attack, combined with Josh Hart’s relentless energy and versatility, allows the Knicks to punish Boston’s defensive schemes and push the pace, especially when Brunson sits.

Defensively, the Knicks have shown the ability to disrupt Boston’s rhythm, holding them to an anemic 84 points on 98 possessions after halftime in Games 1 and 2. While the Celtics are favored by 4.5 points at home, New York has covered the spread 41 times in 82 games this season, demonstrating their reliability in close matchups. With Boston potentially missing Jayson Tatum due to injury and the Knicks’ recent surge in championship odds, the momentum and matchup dynamics favor New York to either win outright or keep the game within the spread, making them a strong bet in this pivotal Game 5.

Why the Celtics Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Celtics are well-positioned to win and cover the spread against the Knicks in Game 5, even with the uncertainty surrounding Jayson Tatum’s injury. Boston has consistently demonstrated the ability to build and maintain significant leads against New York, as seen in Games 1 through 3, where they led by at least 20 points in each contest. Their Game 3 performance was a showcase of their two-way dominance: five Celtics scored at least 15 points, and they connected on 50% of their three-point attempts while holding the Knicks to just eight fast-break points and 50% shooting in the paint. Boston’s top-five defense has stifled New York’s inside attack throughout the series, and their rim protection-highlighted by eight blocks from five different players in Game 3-forces the Knicks into tough, low-percentage shots.

The Celtics’ recent track record against the Knicks is also a strong indicator. Boston has won nine of the last twelve meetings, including sweeping all four regular-season games in 2024-25. The Celtics are 24-2 when holding opponents under 50% shooting in the paint, and their ability to generate open looks from deep puts constant pressure on New York’s defense. Even if the game is close late, no team in the league had a better clutch-time win percentage than Boston during the regular season. With home-court advantage and a proven system that exploits New York’s weaknesses, the Celtics have the depth, defensive discipline, and shooting to win and cover the spread in this pivotal Game 5.

Final Knicks-Celtics Prediction & Pick

The Knicks are in a strong position to win and cover the spread in Game 5 against the Celtics. With Jayson Tatum suffering what appears to be a serious right leg injury late in Game 4, Boston faces the daunting task of rallying without their best player, who had been their offensive engine throughout the series. The Knicks, led by Jalen Brunson’s dynamic play and a resurgent supporting cast, have seized momentum after their Game 4 comeback win and now lead the series 3-1. With the spread favoring Boston by 4.5 points, New York’s recent form and Boston’s injury woes make the Knicks the pick to win outright and cover.

Final Knicks-Celtics Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks: +5 (-112), Under 208.5 (-112)