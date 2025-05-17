The New York Knicks are celebrating as they've defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The victory secured the Knicks' first Conference Finals appearance since 2000, and fans sure seem to know it.

Knicks fans' savage chant after eliminating Celtics in 6 games

The New York Knicks defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 6 on Friday night, 119-81. It was essentially a wire-to-wire lead for the Knicks, who led by as many as 41 points and by 30+ points for almost the entirety of the second half.

Late in the fourth quarter, with the Celtics just seconds away from elimination, the Madison Square Garden crowd erupted in celebration and began singing a familiar song.

“Na na na na! Na na na na! Hey hey hey! Goodbye!” the Knicks crowd chanted.

Knicks fans with a “goodbye” chant to the Celtics as New York takes Game 6 over Boston to advance to the ECF 🏆🗽 (via @OwenKelty)pic.twitter.com/9qAnV0B5RV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

This was one of many chants the Knicks crowd had on the night, including “Knicks in Six!” and a NSFW one, “F–k the Celtics!”

Six players scored in double-figures for New York, led by Jalen Brunson's 23 points, six rebounds, and six assists. OG Anunoby also recorded 23 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocked shots while Mikal Bridges added 22 points, four assists, three assists, and two blocked shots. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 21 points with 12 rebounds and Josh Hart recorded a triple-double with 10 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists.

The Knicks outrebounded the Celtics 55-36 and made 16 three-pointers on the night.

For the Celtics, Jaylen Brown led the team in scoring 20 points, six rebounds, and six assists before fouling out in 32 minutes of play. Brown was one of three Celtics — Al Horford and Payton Pritchard — to score in double-figures on the night.

The Knicks will move on to the Eastern Conference Finals, where they will take on Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers.