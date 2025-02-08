The Boston Celtics' new signee Torrey Craig addressed the media for the first time. The veteran forward was added for depth in the frontcourt as they look to defend their championship in the upcoming postseason. After Thursday's loss to the Dallas Mavericks, the Celtics will look to bounce back against the New York Knicks.

In his first media availability since signing with the Celtics, Craig discussed adapting with the champions, per MassLive.com's Brian Robb.

“The game tells you what to do, they tell you what shots to take,” Craig said. “Just have to trust your work and take the available shot. All the teams I’ve been on have been preaching just to shoot your shot and play with confidence. It’s no different here.

“You can tell the way they play, the shots they shoot, they take the shots that are available to them. Obviously, they got some tough shot-makers in JB and Jayson. But I love the guys, they shoot the shots that’s available and I’ll do the same,” Craig concluded.

Celtics' Torrey Craig also discussed competing for a championship, reuniting with Jrue Holiday, who played with him during their time with the Milwaukee Bucks, and how deciding to sign with the Celtics was an easy one.

“As a competitor in the league, you always want to play for something and compete for something,” Craig said. “I’m a super competitor and I want to play basketball the right way at the highest level. Just to get an opportunity to come play with these guys was like a no-brainer.”

Craig averaged 6.9 points on 48.9% shooting, including 42.9% from deep, and 12.6 minutes in nine games for the Bulls this season.

Joe Mazzula ‘having a blast' after Celtics' loss vs. Mavericks

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla reacted to Thursday's 127-120 loss against the Mavericks in an interesting way, pointing to the Mavericks' approach as a way to help them become a better team in 2024-25.

After the game, Mazzulla discussed how the Celtics will look to build off Thursday's loss.

“I think it's been great,” Mazzulla said. “Again, there's no compass as to what [the season] is supposed to look like. So at the end of the day, the regular season gives us a ton of information on the things we need to build towards.”

The Celtics will face the Knicks on Saturday night on the road before heading down south to take on the Heat on Monday.