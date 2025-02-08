ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick inside the NBA as we head to Madison Square Garden for this historic rivalry on ABC/ESPN Primetime. The Boston Celtics (36-16) will take on the New York Knicks (34-17) as the two sides continue their season series, Boston leading 1-0. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Knicks prediction and pick.

The Boston Celtics are second in the Eastern Conference and trail the Cavaliers by 5.5 games. After winning four straight games, they lost their most recent appearance against the Dallas Mavericks 127-120. Still, they're 7-3 over their last 10 and will look for another blowout win over this Knicks team.

The New York Knicks are just a game and a half behind the Celtics, sitting at third in the East following their most recent 121-115 win over the Toronto Raptors. They've gone 8-2 over their last 10 games and have won seven of the last eight. They'll look for a spark during this close betting matchup at home.

Here are the Celtics-Knicks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Celtics-Knicks Odds

Boston Celtics: -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -122

New York Knicks: +1.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +104

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

How To Watch Celtics vs. Knicks

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT

TV: ABC, ESPN, NBA League Pass

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Boston Celtics looked flat on the defensive end during their most recent showing against Dallas as they didn't offer much resistance along the perimeter and beyond the arc. While they made a big push in the fourth quarter per usual, they simply didn't have enough gas down the stretch to stop the paint scoring from the Mavericks. Nevertheless, this team is built to stay consistent throughout the regular season and they should be much better in terms of their defense this time around.

Expand Tweet



The last time these two teams faced off, Jayson Tatum managed 37 points and 10 assists en route to a 132-109 win. This should be another big game for him as he tends to perform well at MSG and has been averaging 6.3 RPG over the last 10. Kristaps Porzingis has also looked good as of late with his interior defense, so expect another classic meeting between him and Karl-Anthony Towns on the other side. They could also get Jrue Holiday back after being listed as ‘day-to-day,' which would greatly help their efforts in slowing down Jalen Brunson.

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The New York Knicks have been on a tear lately as Jalen Brunson has led them in scoring three times over the last four games. He's averaging 27.7 PPG over the last 10 and what's even more impressive has been his scoring late in the game during clutch situations. He's also attempted at least seven free throws in each of his last four games, so expect him to continue being aggressive during this game especially given the rivalry between the two sides. Look for Josh Hart to have a big game rebounding the ball as they can usually win when he's reaching double-digit rebound totals.

Expand Tweet



With OG Anunoby out for this one due to injury, the Knicks can expect to see Precious Achiuwa gain some more minutes alongside Josh Hart at the four-spot. The good news is that Mitchell Robinson has been cleared for contact and the Knicks could be seeing him back in the next few games – him paired with KAT down low will make for a great duo in rebounding the ball against bigger teams. Mikal Bridges will also need to be productive in this game if they want to have a chance against the defending champs.

Final Celtics-Knicks Prediction & Pick

This will be a great edition of this division rivalry as both teams are playing very well at the moment. Both Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brunson have been on hot streaks with their scoring, but I think it's the matchup of big men that will determine the outcome of this game. Still, the Celtics are 13-1 in games following a loss and have the confidence knowing they blew this team out once already this year.

The Celtics were also without Kristaps Prozingis during that first meeting, but we can expect him to make his return to MSG in this one. I expect Karl-Anthony Towns to have a much better showing this time around as the Knicks keep it close and ultimately cover the spread in this one.

Final Celtics-Knicks Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks +1.5 (-112)