Kevin Garnett’s return to the Minnesota Timberwolves last month marked the end of a yearslong estrangement between the franchise and its most iconic player. Now, the Hall of Famer is beginning to outline what he hopes his new role with the organization will look like — while ownership continues to frame his legacy as foundational to everything the team represents.

Speaking recently on KG Certified, Garnett said his focus as a team ambassador is centered on influence rather than titles, particularly when it comes to working directly with the current roster.

“I want to be able to influence some of the players. I love McDaniels, I love Naz Reid, obviously Ant Man. I think I can bring something. So it’s just a good look man,” Garnett said.

Garnett added that his decision to reengage with the Timberwolves was shaped by conversations with the franchise’s new ownership group, led by Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore.

“It’s a good start man. I like what Alex and Mark are talking about. When you’ve built something you want to come back see how it is,” Garnett said.

Rodriguez has previously emphasized just how significant Garnett’s presence is to the organization, recently comparing Garnett’s importance to the Timberwolves to Babe Ruth’s legacy with the New York Yankees. The comparison underscored ownership’s belief that restoring the relationship with Garnett was not merely symbolic, but essential to reconnecting the franchise’s past with its present.

Kevin Garnett embraces new role as Timberwolves close long-running chapter

While Garnett did not define a formal basketball operations role, he indicated that his involvement will include community outreach and hands-on engagement with players. His comments suggest a mentorship-driven presence built on shared experience and credibility, rather than a front-office position.

Garnett’s return follows years of separation tied to his fractured relationship with former owner Glen Taylor. The divide began after Garnett was traded to the Boston Celtics in 2007 and deepened following his retirement in 2016, when a disagreement over potential ownership involvement led Garnett to sever ties with the organization. During that period, he avoided Target Center and declined multiple jersey retirement attempts.

That dynamic shifted with the arrival of Rodriguez and Lore, who made repairing the relationship a priority after taking control of the franchise. Garnett has since signed off on the retirement of his No. 21 jersey, which is expected to be raised in the rafters at a later date, formally restoring his place in Timberwolves history.

Drafted fifth overall in 1995, Garnett was the first player in two decades to enter the NBA directly from high school. He spent 13 seasons with Minnesota across two stints, becoming the face of the franchise and one of the most dominant power forwards in league history. He won the NBA MVP award in 2004 and led the Minnesota Timberwolves to their only Western Conference finals appearance.

Garnett’s return comes as Minnesota continues to build momentum on the court. The Timberwolves (25–13) enter the weekend riding a four-game winning streak and will look to keep that momentum Saturday as they travel to Ohio for a one-game road trip against the Cleveland Cavaliers (21–18). Tipoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

For Kevin Garnett, the role is still taking shape. For the franchise, his presence represents a long-awaited alignment between its history, its leadership and its future.