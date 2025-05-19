The Boston Celtics won the NBA championship a year ago, and they were a popular pick to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy again this season. Unfortunately for the Celtics, they were upset in the second round of the NBA Playoffs by the New York Knicks. Boston was a massive favorite over their rival, but some big blown leads and injuries led to a shocking early exit. Now, the offseason is here for the Celtics earlier than anticipated.

After Jayson Tatum's disastrous Achilles tear in the playoffs, the offseason looks a lot different for the Celtics. Tatum's recovery is going to last a long time, and that changes things for next season's plans. That has people wondering if Boston might try to trade up for an earlier draft pick when the 2025 NBA Draft rolls around.

“The only people that will come in and work out for us are people that think they're between, you know, in our range, or maybe they're at the bottom end of our range, or whatever the case may be,” Celtics GM Brad Stevens during his end of season interview, according to a video from ClutchPoints' Celtics reporter Daniel Donabedian. “So that doesn't really have anything to do with any of that. Will there be fireworks on draft night? I can't imagine. But, you know, again, who knows? I wouldn't guess with us, no.”

Brad Stevens went on to discuss the NBA's CBA (Collective Bargaining Agreement) and how trade movement is a concern across the league. However, he doesn't seem too worried about it. Still, it doesn't sound like the Celtics are going to get involved in anything crazy on draft night.

“I think, generally, one of the concerns with the new CBA was it might limit trade activity or movement, and I don't know. I don't think necessarily the big picture of this case, I think they're, no specifics at all, but I wouldn't be surprised to see movement continue to happen across the league,” Stevens continued. “But as far as us and moving up to those levels in the draft, I would guess that that is probably not on the table.”

The 2025 NBA Draft will go down on June 25th from the Barclays Center in New York. The Celtics have two picks in the draft as they are in possession of the 28th overall pick in the first round, and also the 32nd overall pick, which will take place in the second round. Boston acquired the second round pick from the Washington Wizards.