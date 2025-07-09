At first, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Al Horford would be signing with the Golden State Warriors. However, as NBA free agency progresses, Horford remains unsigned. This has left Golden State fans concerned about whether the reports of Horford considering retirement over continuing his career were true. However, according to Bay Area radio host Marc Grandi, there might not be any reason to worry.

Based on Grandi's reporting, Horford to the Warriors is still happening. However, what's slowing things down right now is the free agency of Golden State forward Jonathan Kuminga. Unfortunately, Kuminga is a restricted free agent currently testing the market. That means Warriors fans might have to wait a bit longer for Horford in royal blue and yellow.

Why is Jonathan Kuminga holding up Al Horford's signing with the Warriors?

Clearly, Kuminga's free agency has had a slow start. However, he has had several interested suitors, and a resolution could be coming soon, according to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel.

“Well, plenty of time has gone by, and there is still no resolution to the Kuminga-Warriors standoff. The longer this drags out, the more likely it is that the two sides will agree to some sort of short-term deal, which would allow the Dubs to utilize Kuminga's new contract value at its full amount when he becomes trade-eligible in December, instead of 50 percent in sign-and-trade scenarios right now.

“There has not been any significant momentum from rival teams as it pertains to signing Kuminga to an offer sheet this offseason, league sources told ClutchPoints. Although the Sacramento Kings are known to hold a strong interest in him, their sign-and-trade conversations with the Warriors never gained traction.

“If Kuminga were to be traded, Golden State would prefer not to send him to the Kings, sources said.”

So, with the NBA's annual Las Vegas Summer League set to kick off soon, hopefully, there's a resolution to the saga between Kuminga and the Warriors. Whether it's him returning to Golden State on a shorter deal or a sign-and-trade elsewhere, Warriors fans will have to remain patient until this is resolved. Once it's figured out, Horford will be in the bay soon after.