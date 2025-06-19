Even before Jayson Tatum went down with a season-ending Achilles injury in the playoffs, speculation has been swirling around what the Boston Celtics would do this offseason. As a result, some teams around the league are offering some “crazy” trades for some of Boston's players, including Derrick White and Jaylen Brown.

Brown and White, while under contract for several more years, would seem to have a great deal of value around the NBA and make for interesting trade targets. But ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania said their value is so high that it's going to take a lot more than what is already being offered to extricate them from Boston.

“I'm sure teams are throwing crazy offers for guys like Jaylen Brown and Derrick White, but it will take a pretty insurmountable package to get those guys out of Boston,” Charania said on ‘The Pat McAfee Show' today.

Charania's comments track with other recent reports concerning the Celtics, who will almost certainly make some moves this offseason but believe the trio of Tatum, Brown, and White are too important to part ways with them for anything less than a tremendous haul.

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported last month, citing league sources, that neither Tatum nor Brown would be traded by Boston this offseason. Additionally, he discussed the unlikeliness of a trade involving White.

“Already, White has been no stranger to trade rumors beginning to manifest during the NBA Playoffs,” Siegel wrote. “Several teams around the league would be thrilled to pursue White in trade talks, yet league sources are insistent the Celtics have given zero indications that parting ways with Derrick White this summer is a possibility.

“Boston views White as an essential core player alongside Tatum and Brown. That is why it would take quite the offer for Stevens to entertain this idea. Never say never, as anything is possible in this league after the Luka Doncic trade, but White isn't viewed as a player the organization will be forced to move in a salary dump move.”

The most likely candidates to be traded this offseason, as a result, are Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, who each make at least $30 million next season. Porzingis, who has struggled with injuries throughout his career and a mysterious illness this past season, has one year left on his deal, while Holiday, 35, is set to make nearly $100 million over the next three years, including his $37.2 million player option in 2027.