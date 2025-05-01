After Jaylen Brown applauded the Orlando Magic’s effort in the Boston Celtics’ 4-1 first-round series victory, ESPN’s Shams Charania reports that the organization could make significant changes during the offseason. Players such as Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, and Brown will make over $28 million in 2025-26.

While the Celtics’ focus remains on becoming back-to-back champions, Charania says drastic changes are on the horizon, per ESPN’s Pat McAfee Show.

“Right now, Boston is focused on winning a championship. That is the number one focus: repeating. But, I can tell you, the rest of the league is bracing for some level of change to come to the Celtics from their roster this offseason,” Sham said. “Sources have been telling me for weeks now that the Celtics will be exploring trade options in the offseason. This iteration just is not going to be sustainable for this team.

“And no one around the organization from players to staffers would be surprised if there are changes coming to this roster because when you think about the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, there are restrictions that come with trades, restrictions that come with freezing of draft picks, that’s all stuff that they’re dealing with right now,” Charania concluded.

Charania adds that the Celtics’ payroll is ready to break an NBA record.

“They have five players right now scheduled to make $28 million or more next season. That’s a league record. They would have a salary bill of $500 million. That would be a league history amount. I think the Celtics knew when they traded for Jrue Holiday, when they traded for Kristaps Porzingis, they’d be staring at this in the face this summer. “

The Celtics advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals after eliminating the Magic 4-1 in the first round of the playoffs. ESPN's Shams Charania also reported that Holiday earned this year’s NBA Sportsmanship Award.

Jaylen Brown on the Magic’s ‘fight’ in Celtics’ first-round series

Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown says the Magic put up one heck of a fight in the first round of the playoffs. Brown gave the Magic their respect after Game 5.

“It was a fight. It was a fight physically, mentally [with] Orlando,” Brown said. “Shout out to them. One team had to advance. Fortunately, it was us. But, respect to Orlando. Getting ready for whoever’s next; either New York or Detroit, we gotta take care of business.”

The Knicks are leading the Pistons 3-2 in their first-round series.