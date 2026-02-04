As the NBA world reacts to the Boston Celtics' trade for Nikola Vucevic before the deadline, radio color commentator Cedric Maxwell believes it's a step in the right direction for all parties involved. The Chicago Bulls received one of the better secondary scorers in the NBA this season in Anfernee Simons, and the Celtics get a veteran stretch big in Vucevic, a two-time All-Star since his five-year stint with the Bulls.

For Maxwell, the trade is a win/win for both the Celtics and the Bulls.

“It's a great opportunity for both sides,” Maxwell tells ClutchPoints. “And now the Celtics have a center in the middle that can do a lot for this team.”

Vucevic, 35, is averaging 16.9 points on 50.5% shooting, including 37.6% from deep, 9.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists this season. Nikola adds rebounding, size, and an outside touch, which bodes well on a Celtics team that encourages threes. Without Jayson Tatum, the Celtics have thrived on All-Star Jaylen Brown's MVP-caliber season, which has led to one of the best defenses in the association.

Amid his long road to recovery, which began in May 2025, Tatum is undecided about returning to the Celtics this season, as Cedric Maxwell noted. Will the Celtics' trade for Vucevic push Tatum to return before the end of the regular season?

“That's the big question mark. Now, that's the million-dollar question,” Maxwell replied. “I don't know where he's at, and I talked to him for a minute. Talking to him, he seems undecided, like he's unsure at the moment.”

If Tatum's return was predicated on Boston trading for a big-time center, the Celtics' acquisition of Nikola Vucevic undoubtedly fits the bill.

Jason Tatum considering return to Celtics for next season

Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum is wrestling with the decision to come back this season. As Tatum inches closer to a potential return, coming into the fold amid the Celtics' 31-18 start through 49 games, isn't ideal. He doesn't want to disrupt his team's focus.

Tatum explained why he's considered missing the entire 2025-26 campaign, despite potentially checking all the boxes that would clear a return to the Celtics, he said, per The Pivot podcast.

“That’s something I’m contemplating every day,” Tatum said. “More so about the team. If or when I do come back this season, like they would have played 50-some odd games without me. So they have an identity this year or things that they've felt that has clicked for them, and it's been successful, right? Third team in the east up to this point.”

Perhaps Nikola Vucevic's arrival changes Tatum's mind, as the Celtics front office appears to be all in on this year's team.