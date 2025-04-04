The Boston Celtics will host the Phoenix Suns on Friday night at TD Garden. Jaylen Brown is questionable on the team's injury report due to a posterior impingement in his right knee.

Here's everything we know about Brown's injury and playing status vs. the Suns.

Jaylen Brown injury status vs. Suns

Brown has been tending to his knee ailment for the last several weeks. It caused him to miss Monday's 117-103 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. However, he returned for Wednesday's 124-103 loss to the Miami Heat, posting 24 points, nine rebounds and four assists on 10-of-20 shooting in 29 minutes.

A questionable tag for Friday's matchup indicates he is still managing the knee injury but will have a chance to suit up vs. the Suns.

Brown has put together another all-star season, averaging 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals on 46/32/76 shooting splits over 60 appearances.

Wednesday's loss snapped a nine-game Boston win streak. The Celtics have clinched the Eastern Conference's second seed and the NBA's third overall seed, trailing only the Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers. If the season ended today, Joe Mazzula's squad would face the winner of the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks in the first round.

Jrue Holiday (Right Shoulder; Impingement), Kristaps Porzingis (Illness; Reconditioning) and Al Horford (Left Big Toe; Sprain) will return for Friday's game after missing the Miami loss.

Meanwhile, Phoenix is fighting to qualify for the Western Conference play-in tournament. The Suns have lost four straight games, with Kevin Durant sidelined for the last two with an ankle sprain. They are one game behind the Sacramento Kings for the West's final play-in spot with six remaining.

So, regarding whether Jaylen Brown is playing tonight vs. the Suns, the Celtics have little incentive to play him through any injury with their playoff seeding solidified. However, his status will gain clarity closer to the game's 7:30 PM EST tipoff.

Celtics injury report

Jaylen Brown: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Right Knee; Posterior Impingement

JD Davison: Out – G League – Two-Way

Miles Norris: Out – G League – Two-Way

Drew Peterson: Out – G League – Two-Way

Jordan Walsh: Questionable – G League – On Assignment

Suns injury report

Jalen Bridges: Out – G League – Two-Way

Kevin Durant: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Ankle; Sprain

TyTy Washington Jr.: Out – G League – Two-Way