The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Phoenix Suns and the Boston Celtics on Friday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Celtics prediction and pick.

The Boston Celtics (56-20) host the Phoenix Suns (35-41) on Friday in a clash of contrasting stakes. The Celtics, coming off a humbling 124-103 loss to the Miami Heat, aim to regain momentum as they push for playoff readiness. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will lead Boston’s balanced attack, which ranks among the NBA’s best defensively, allowing just 107.7 points per game. The Suns, desperate to keep their play-in hopes alive, face an uphill battle without Kevin Durant (ankle) and Bradley Beal (hamstring). Devin Booker must carry the load offensively, but Phoenix’s 22nd-ranked defense (116.4 points allowed per game) could struggle against Boston's potent offense. Expect a high-stakes clash favoring the Celtics.

Here are the Suns-Celtics NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Suns-Celtics Odds

Phoenix Suns: +14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +700

Boston Celtics: -14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1100

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

How To Watch Suns vs. Celtics

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Phoenix Suns have a strong case to cover the spread or even pull off an upset against the Boston Celtics on Friday, despite being heavy underdogs. Desperation is a powerful motivator, and with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread, the Suns will bring maximum effort. Devin Booker has been on a tear, averaging 39 points and 11 assists in his last outing, and his ability to dominate offensively could keep Phoenix competitive against Boston’s elite defense. Additionally, the Celtics have occasionally shown vulnerabilities in transition defense and paint protection, areas where Booker and Phoenix’s offense can capitalize.

While the Suns are without Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, their supporting cast has stepped up in moments of adversity. Grayson Allen and Jusuf Nurkić will need to contribute on both ends, particularly against Boston’s deep rotation. The Suns’ recent struggles—losing four straight—may actually work in their favor as they approach this game with urgency. Meanwhile, the Celtics have already clinched a playoff spot and may not match Phoenix’s intensity. If Booker can control the tempo and Phoenix limits turnovers, they have a path to stay within striking distance. Expect a gritty performance from a Suns team fighting for survival.

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Boston Celtics are poised to win and cover the spread against the Phoenix Suns on Friday at TD Garden. Boston has been dominant all season, boasting the league’s third-best defense, allowing just 107.7 points per game, and ranking top-five in three-point shooting efficiency. With Jayson Tatum leading the charge (27.1 points per game), supported by Jaylen Brown and Derrick White, the Celtics have a balanced offensive attack that can exploit Phoenix’s 22nd-ranked defense (116.4 points allowed per game). Additionally, Boston’s rebounding edge (45.1 boards per game) will likely overwhelm a Suns team ranked 25th in rebounds per contest

The Celtics also have history on their side, winning five of their last six matchups against Phoenix, including a commanding 132-102 victory just one week ago. Kristaps Porzingis dominated that game with 30 points, and his potential return from illness further bolsters Boston’s lineup. Meanwhile, Phoenix is missing key stars Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, leaving Devin Booker as their sole offensive focal point. Boston’s ability to stifle Booker while capitalizing on Phoenix’s defensive lapses makes them heavy favorites. With the Suns desperate but shorthanded, Boston should control the pace and secure a decisive win, further solidifying their playoff readiness.

Final Suns-Celtics Prediction & Pick

The Boston Celtics are expected to win and cover the spread against the Phoenix Suns. Boston enters the game as one of the league’s most complete teams, ranking top-five in both offensive and defensive efficiency. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown should thrive against Phoenix’s 22nd-ranked defense, which has struggled to contain elite scorers. Kristaps Porzingis’ potential return adds another dynamic weapon to Boston’s lineup, further tilting the matchup in their favor.

Phoenix, on the other hand, is shorthanded without Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, leaving Devin Booker to shoulder the offensive load. While Booker is capable of explosive performances, Boston’s defensive versatility—anchored by Derrick White and Al Horford—should limit his impact. The Suns also rank near the bottom of the league in rebounding, which could be exploited by Boston’s size and physicality. Expect the Celtics to control the game from start to finish and comfortably cover the spread.

Final Suns-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics -14.5 (-110), Under 227.5 (-110)