ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nets-Celtics prediction and pick.

The Boston Celtics (49-19) host the Brooklyn Nets (22-45) on Tuesday night at TD Garden in a matchup of two teams headed in opposite directions. Boston, riding a strong season and boasting one of the league's top defenses, will look to extend their dominance over Brooklyn, having won eight straight regular-season games at home against the Nets. Jayson Tatum, averaging 27.1 points per game, leads the Celtics alongside Kristaps Porzingis, who recently returned from illness with a clutch performance. The Nets, struggling offensively without Cam Thomas, aim to snap their losing skid where they've lost 8 out of their last 10. Key contributors like Cam Johnson and Nic Claxton will need standout performances to challenge Boston's elite three-point shooting and rebounding

Here are the Nets-Celtics NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nets-Celtics Odds

Brooklyn Nets: +14 (-112)

Moneyline: +640

Boston Celtics: -14 (-108)

Moneyline: -950

Over: 218.5 (-110)

Under: 218.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nets vs. Celtics

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Boston, NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

As the Brooklyn Nets face the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, there are several factors that could contribute to the Nets either winning or covering the spread. Despite their recent struggles, Brooklyn has shown resilience, particularly in their last outing against the Celtics, where they pushed the game to a thrilling 115-113 finish. Cam Johnson and Keon Johnson led the charge with 23 and 21 points, respectively, demonstrating the team's ability to compete against top-tier opponents. Additionally, the Nets have been working on their defensive strategies, which could help them contain Boston's potent offense. If they can limit Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown's scoring opportunities, they might be able to keep the game close.

The Celtics, while strong, have shown vulnerabilities, especially when facing teams that can exploit their defensive weaknesses. Boston's reliance on three-point shooting can sometimes lead to inconsistent performances if their shots aren't falling. Moreover, the Celtics' bench depth has been exposed in certain matchups, particularly against faster, more agile lineups. If the Nets can utilize their speed and agility to outmaneuver Boston's bench, they might be able to stay competitive throughout the game. Furthermore, the absence of key players like Al Horford and potentially Derrick White could further hinder Boston's defensive capabilities. Given these factors, the Nets have a decent chance of covering the spread, if not pulling off an upset, especially if they can maintain their recent level of competitiveness against the Celtics. A strong performance from Nic Claxton and Cam Johnson could be pivotal in securing a favorable outcome for Brooklyn.

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Boston Celtics are poised to win and cover the spread against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, driven by several key factors. Boston boasts a strong roster with elite players like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who consistently deliver high-level performances. The Celtics' bench, led by Payton Pritchard, Al Horford, and Sam Hauser, provides significant depth and scoring punch, making them one of the most balanced teams in the league. Additionally, the Celtics have a robust defensive system that can limit the Nets' scoring opportunities, particularly if Brooklyn struggles to find rhythm without key contributors like Cam Thomas.

The Nets, meanwhile, are facing significant challenges. They have struggled defensively in recent games, which could be exploited by the Celtics' potent offense. Brooklyn's recent performance has been marred by inconsistency, with only two wins in their last 12 games, significantly impacting their playoff aspirations. The Nets' inability to maintain a strong defensive identity, combined with their offensive struggles, makes it difficult for them to keep pace with a team as well-rounded as the Celtics. Furthermore, Boston's home advantage at TD Garden, where they have been particularly dominant, adds another layer of challenge for Brooklyn. Given these factors, the Celtics are likely to control the game and cover the spread, leveraging their superior depth and defensive prowess to secure a convincing victory over the struggling Nets.

Final Nets-Celtics Prediction & Pick

The Boston Celtics are expected to win and cover the spread against the Brooklyn Nets. Boston's strong defense and balanced offense, led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, will likely overwhelm Brooklyn's struggling offense. The Nets have been inconsistent and lack the defensive cohesion to contain the Celtics' potent attack. Boston's home advantage at TD Garden further bolsters their chances. Given the significant disparity in team performance, the Celtics should secure a convincing victory, covering the spread in the process. Their superior depth and defensive capabilities will be too much for Brooklyn to handle.

Final Nets-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics -14 (-108), Under 218.5 (-110)