May 6, 2025 at 1:55 AM ET

The Boston Celtics kicked off their second-round series against the New York Knicks with a stunning collapse on Monday, blowing a 20-point lead and falling 108-105 in overtime after freezing up late. Longtime rival Magic Johnson didn’t mince words, saying Boston handed the game away.

“As for the Boston Celtics…you live by the three, die by the three. They set an NBA Playoff record missing 45 three-pointers,” the Los Angeles Lakers legend said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Boston misfired on 45 of its 60 three-point attempts, struggling to find any rhythm from deep. Kristaps Porzingis left the game at halftime with what the team described as a non-Covid illness and did not return.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each tallied 23 points for the reigning champs, who let a commanding lead unravel late. Derrick White contributed 19 points and pulled down 11 rebounds in the loss.

Jrue Holiday rejoined the starting lineup after sitting out the last three games of Boston’s first-round matchup with Orlando due to a hamstring strain. He logged 39 minutes and finished with 16 points.

Jalen Brunson led New York’s fourth-quarter rally with a brilliant performance, matching OG Anunoby with a game-high 29 points.

The Boston Celtics collapsing against the New York Knicks

The Celtics built a 20-point lead in the third quarter, but Brunson caught fire and Anunoby stayed automatic from beyond the arc. By the end of the third, Boston’s cushion had shrunk to nine. Then the Knicks erupted with a 22-7 burst to open the fourth, while the Celtics went ice cold from the floor.

Brunson erupted with 11 points in just over two minutes, completely swinging the momentum and turning Boston’s sizable cushion into a six-point Knicks lead, leaving the TD Garden crowd in shock. The Celtics responded at the free-throw line, as Tatum and Brown knocked down crucial shots before Derrick White drilled a key three-pointer to nudge Boston back in front by one.

After Anunoby’s three-pointer and a layup from Jrue Holiday, the game was tied at 100-100, giving both teams' stars a shot at securing the win. Tatum missed a three with 5.5 seconds remaining, and Brunson, the NBA's Clutch Player of the Year, came up short on a floater in the paint. The Celtics had one last chance with 0.6 seconds left but couldn't get a clean look as Game 1 headed into overtime.

Boston’s offense remained stagnant in overtime, allowing the Knicks to seize control and quickly build a 6-point lead. A clutch three-pointer from Jaylen Brown gave the Celtics a glimmer of hope, cutting the deficit to 3 in the final seconds, but the Celtics couldn’t capitalize as the defending champs gave up home court advantage.

Game 2 is set for Wednesday at TD Garden.